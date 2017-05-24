News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alistair Bromhead Ltd Urges Businesses to Take Heed of DFS Prosecution Warning
The recent prosecution of furniture giant DFS by the Health and Safety Executive resulting in a £1 million fine has prompted Alistair Bromhead to urge business owners to seriously think about their manual handling procedures.
The worker was struck by a wooden furniture component because, as the HSE found, DFS had failed to sufficiently manage the risks of heavy loads being moved between its manufacturing sites. The company was also found to have failed to adequately supervise the work being undertaken and a number of 'near misses' from unsecured loads had been reported.
The prosecution fell under the new HSE sentencing guidelines established in February 2016; a regime that national manual handling and health and safety training provider Alistair Bromhead Ltd has been monitoring since its introduction. Several significant fines have already been imposed for a range of health and safety breaches, including handling related incidents.
"DFS put in a guilty plea which, together with the fact it fully co-operated with the investigation and took steps to rectify the issues that led to the incident and make improvements, would have had a reducing effect on the level of the fine. These mitigating factors now form part of the sentencing process. However, aggravating factors, such as the risk of serious harm, whether or not any harm was actually caused, will also have played a part.
"The fact that there had been a number of near misses in the past during the unloading of the furniture frames, despite none of them having led to an actual incident, will also have been considered by the judge," explains Dr Alistair Bromhead, an authority on manual handling issues in the UK.
With the injured employee now back at work, and DFS having learnt a very important lesson from the incident, it appears things are back on track for the company. However says Dr Bromhead, other companies should take heed and consider what happened a stark warning to make sure their manual handling risk assessments, processes and training are all in order.
"The movement of loads is an area in which tailored training is imperative, as are site-specific risk assessments. With fines now regularly exceeding £1 million, and the threat of prison sentences also very real, company directors are strongly urged to ensure this area of their operations is adequately covered," he warns.
Alistair Bromhead Limited offers a variety of manual handling training courses across the UK, both for handlers themselves and for trainers. Many organisations find it a worthwhile investment to install their own in-house trainers so that all employees have access to relevant training, refresher training and ongoing advice and support. The company's highly experienced instructors are prepared to work closely with individual organisations to make sure every aspect of the training is fully tailored to particular working situations. Courses are practical, interactive and can be held onsite to ensure absolute relevance.
To find out more, visit http://www.abromhead.co.uk, call 0800 710 1099 or email info@abromhead.co.uk.
Media Contact
Alistair Bromhead
0800 710 1099
***@abromhead.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse