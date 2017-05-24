News By Tag
Brews By The Lake To Feature More Than 30 Breweries
Event To Benefit YMCA Summer Camp Program; Presale Tickets Available Now
The 1 to 4 p.m. Father's Day event will benefit the local YMCA summer camp scholarship program, according to Theofilos "Theo" Anastasiadis of Pies & Pints restaurants of Middlebury and Oxford, the brew fest organizer.
Discount presale tickets for the event are $45 for adults and $25 for children and non-drinking designated drivers. They may be obtained at www.beerfests.com/
All Brews By The Lake ticketed guests will also receive an all-day pass for the amusement rides and Splash Away Bay waterpark.
Those consuming beer will be required to show a valid identification.
"Being in the craft beer industry for more than six years, we here at Pies and Pints are very excited to organize a beer event and support the YMCA summer camp program," said Anastasiadis, a co-owner of the restaurants. "We chose the best place right here in Middlebury, Quassy Amusement Park, and Brews By The Lake is bringing over 30 breweries and giving everyone an alternative way to celebrate Father's Day and say ' thank you, dad.'"
About Pies & Pints
Founded in 2011, Pies & Pints started as a neighborhood pizzeria and pub serving the Greater Waterbury Area.
Now Pies & Pints Restaurants are a well-known destination for great craft beer, award-winning pizza, delicious wings served in many flavors and styles, half-pound certified Angus beef burgers and friendly atmosphere. For more information visit http://piesandpints.biz/
About Quassy
Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.
New are children's interactive rides Skipper's Clipper pirate ships and Up, Up & Away balloons. Adults may also ride with their youngsters on the new attractions.
Quassy also opened Bella & Bessie's Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria in the location of the former popcorn stand. The new store features homemade taffy, popcorn, soft drinks, cotton candy and other confectionary items.
The lakeside property is also home to Splash Away Bay waterpark with dozens of ways to get drenched, including the BulletBowl water raft ride and FreeFall extreme body slides.
Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.
Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall 'N' Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.
The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.
Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.
Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.
--30--
For more informaton, contact Theofilos Anastasiadis at 203-598-7221
