 
News By Tag
* Beer Festival
* Amusement Park
* Brewery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Middlebury
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Brews By The Lake To Feature More Than 30 Breweries

Event To Benefit YMCA Summer Camp Program; Presale Tickets Available Now
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Beer Festival
* Amusement Park
* Brewery

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Middlebury - Connecticut - US

Subject:
* Events

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 30 breweries are slated to participate in Brews By The Lake, a benefit brew fest on Sunday, June 18, at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark here.

 The 1 to 4 p.m. Father's Day event will benefit the local YMCA summer camp scholarship program, according to Theofilos "Theo" Anastasiadis of Pies & Pints restaurants of Middlebury and Oxford, the brew fest organizer.

 Discount presale tickets for the event are $45 for adults and $25 for children and non-drinking designated drivers. They may be obtained at www.beerfests.com/events/brews-by-the-lake/. Tickets the day of the event will be $55 and $29 respectively. For an additional $10 donation, attendees will be allowed into the beer fest an hour earlier – at noon. Parking fee at Quassy is $7 and is not included with the online ticket sale.

 All Brews By The Lake ticketed guests will also receive an all-day pass for the amusement rides and Splash Away Bay waterpark.

 Those consuming beer will be required to show a valid identification.

 "Being in the craft beer industry for more than six years, we here at Pies and Pints are very excited to organize a beer event and support the YMCA summer camp program," said Anastasiadis, a co-owner of the restaurants. "We chose the best place right here in Middlebury, Quassy Amusement Park, and Brews By The Lake is bringing over 30 breweries and giving everyone an alternative way to celebrate Father's Day and say ' thank you, dad.'"

About Pies & Pints

 Founded in 2011, Pies & Pints started as a neighborhood pizzeria and pub serving the Greater Waterbury Area.

 Now Pies & Pints Restaurants are a well-known destination for great craft beer, award-winning pizza, delicious wings served in many flavors and styles, half-pound certified Angus beef burgers and friendly atmosphere. For more information visit http://piesandpints.biz/.

About Quassy

 Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.

 New are children's interactive rides Skipper's Clipper pirate ships and Up, Up & Away balloons. Adults may also ride with their youngsters on the new attractions.

 Quassy also opened Bella & Bessie's Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria in the location of the former popcorn stand. The new store features homemade taffy, popcorn, soft drinks, cotton candy and other confectionary items.

 The lakeside property is also home to Splash Away Bay waterpark with dozens of ways to get drenched, including the BulletBowl water raft ride and FreeFall extreme body slides.

 Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.

 Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall 'N' Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.

 The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.

 Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.

 Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.

--30--

For more informaton, contact Theofilos Anastasiadis at 203-598-7221

Contact
Ron Gustafson
***@quassy.com
End
Source:Quassy Amusement & Waterpark
Email:***@quassy.com Email Verified
Tags:Beer Festival, Amusement Park, Brewery
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Middlebury - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quassy Amusement Park News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share