 
News By Tag
* Immigration
* Citizen
* Welcome
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Montclair Art Museum To Host Naturalization Ceremony for New Citizens This Friday, June 2

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Immigration
* Citizen
* Welcome

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Montclair - New Jersey - US

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will host 24 new U.S. citizens at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, June 2. The Oath of Allegiance will be administered at 10 a.m. at Leir Hall on the grounds of the Montclair Art Museum in Montclair, N.J.

"We at USCIS are grateful to be able to honor our new citizens in a space as beautiful and welcoming at the Montclair Art Museum," said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Newark Field Office Director Randi Borgen.  "Nothing speaks to the welcoming spirit of New Jersey like the wonderful venues that host naturalization ceremonies."

"We are deeply honored that the Museum will serve as a venue for this ceremony," said Lora Urbanelli, Director of the Montclair Art Museum. "There is no better place to welcome new citizens than an institution that embodies and celebrates freedom of expression, one of our most fundamental American rights."

Field Office Director Borgen will administer the Oath of Allegiance to 24 candidates from 19 countries: Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Haiti, India, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Syria, and Uruguay.

Mayor Robert Jackson of Montclair will deliver keynote remarks during the ceremony. MAM's Registrar Osanna Urbay, who immigrated to the United States from Cuba with her family in 1966 and became a U.S. Citizen in 1972, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Montclair Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.

The USCIS invites new citizens and their families and friends to share their experiences from the ceremonies through Twitter, using the hashtag #newUSCitizen. MAM will also share the ceremony and the celebrations on its social media channels using the hashtag #MAMwelcomesyou.

For more information about MAM and its programs, please visit montclairartmuseum.org or follow us on Facebook (/mammontclair), Twitter (@MAMmontclair), YouTube (/MontclairArtMuseum) and Instagram (@mammontclair).
End
Source:
Email:***@montclairartmuseum.org Email Verified
Phone:9732595119
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Montclair Art Museum News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share