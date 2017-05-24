 
Retired NFL players delight Applewood Our House residents with their stories

The memory care home is also fostering two kittens in a pilot program with Foothills Animal Shelter.
 
 
Players and resident
Players and resident
 
ARVADA, Colo. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Retired NFL players and cuddly kittens attracted a crowd of nearly 100 residents, family and friends recently at the Applewood Our House memory care home in Arvada.

Larry Brunson (former Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders), Mike Rengel (former New Orleans Saints), Gery Palmer (former Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints) and Billy Thompson (Denver Broncos Ring of Fame Inductee) delighted guests with stories from their football careers, signed autographs, answered questions and joined residents for lunch.

Rengel coordinated the event with assistance from the support group A Little Help, the Denver Broncos Alumni Association and the Pro Football Retired Players Association. "We know that seniors do best with multi-generational engagement so we were happy to see so many of their family members participate in this event," said Rengel. "We enjoy these events as much as the seniors so we hope to have former players get out in the community for similar events at least once a month." (For video of the players, visit https://youtu.be/cxMV7Ja7K6E)



In addition, Foothills Animal Shelter (https://foothillsanimalshelter.org/) recently launched a pilot foster care program in collaboration with Applewood Our House. Currently, two eight-week-old kittens are being fostered by the staff and residents at Applewood until they are ready for adoption to find permanent homes.

"The Shelter is extremely excited to partner with Applewood on this endeavor," says Laurel Montgomery, Foster Program Manager. "The situation truly is win-win: the Shelter's foster animals have a place to thrive and the Applewood residents are able to interact with and care for young animals. While it is currently a pilot program, if it is successful, Foothills Animal Shelter will explore expanding the program in the future."

"This event and the pilot foster care program with Foothills Animal Shelter are just two of the special programs we bring to our residents on an ongoing basis," said Alan Wyngarden, Applewood Our House Owner. For more information on Applewood Our House's four memory care homes, to get on a waiting list, or visit one of the homes, go to www.applewoodourhouse.com or contact Malou van Eijk at 303-956-9037.

About Applewood Our House

Licensed by the State of Colorado, Applewood Our House maintains four residential assisted living homes for those with memory care needs, offering a flat rate, all inclusive, pricing structure for private/ companion rooms with no "add on" fees.  Its mission is to be Where New Memories Begin.  Its clients are those who have reached a certain point in their lives with dementia or Alzheimer's, and have needs that are best met in a secure, assisted environment. The staff works diligently to build strong partnerships with the families of residents to help them connect with other families going through similar transitions, as well as with community resources. Applewood Our House develops and maintains premier properties; each of the homes is built to meet the physical, emotional and financial needs of its residents.   Safety within its homes is taken seriously, and can be seen in the roll-in showers and large bedrooms offering plenty of room to maneuver along with privacy.  In addition, resident rooms can be personalized with color lighting by Hue from GE and custom playlists on a Sonos system, creating themed ambience for each resident.  Knowing the important roles companion animals can play, pets are welcome and cherished for their impact.

