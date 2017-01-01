News By Tag
State of Marketing Automation in 2017
SimilarTech and Bold Digital Architects Release State of the Marketing Automation Report.
The report findings are based on data scanned from 100 million websites and focuses on the top six software and technology companies: Act-On, Eloqua, Hubspot, Infusion Soft, Marketo, and Pardot.
Marketing automation refers to software and technologies that enable marketers to collect data and automate marketing activities such as (such as sending emails, classifying leads, scheduling social media messages, and more).
"Our groundbreaking technology provides our partners with crucial insights into technologies from across millions of sites, allowing them to leverage information to grow businesses. We are honored to work with Bold Digital to share our data to help marketers worldwide."-Chen Levanon, Co- Founder and COO of SimilarTech
"Over the past several years, marketing automation has seen a huge increase in usability all over the world. We at Bold Digital Architects always strive to stay ahead of the latest trends in the online marketing landscape. Therefore, together with SimilarTech we have decided to conduct this unique and unbiased research, in order to better understand where the industry is headed and how we can best serve our B2B partners." Noa Eshed and Uri Bishansky – Co-CEOs and Co-founders of Bold Digital Architects
Some of the report highlights:
- The six biggest technologies hold over 57% of the market share.
- The total number of websites using marketing automation technologies in 2016 has increased to 482,765.
- Hubspot was found to have the largest market share in 2016 (21%).
- Marketing automation is most popular among B2B companies.
- Most Billion dollar companies (enterprises)
- Pardot has seen the largest growth in 2016 with an astonishing increase of 108.9%. The rest of the six dominant technologies averaged a growth of 48%.
To read the full report please visit: http://blog.boldigital.com/
About SimilarTech:
SimilarTech is a competitive intelligence and lead generation tool that tracks technology adoption and usage analytics in real-time. The company was founded in June 2014 by Yaniv Hadad and Eyal Weiss, two former software engineers from SimilarWeb, with business insights expert and serial entrepreneur, Chen Levanon joining in 2016. SimilarTech is a comprehensive SaaS technology and analysis tool that provides business insights through website crawling. This technology allows users to spot trends, research the market, generate leads and prospects by providing information like technologies used on a particular website, revealing a specific technology's use throughout various websites, or tracking and listing an entire category of web technologies.
For additional information on SimilarTech, please visit www.similartech.com.
About Bold Digital Architects:
Bold Digital Architects is a full-service inbound marketing Hubspot Gold Partner agency focused on helping B2B companies worldwide grow their revenue. The agency was founded in 2014 by Uri Bishansky and Noa Eshed. The co-Founders also co-wrote the Amazon bestseller "The smart marketer's guide to Google Adwords". For more information on Bold Digital Architects, please visit https://boldigital.com/
