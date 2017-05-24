News By Tag
Dialysis Clinic, Inc., finalizes purchase of East Greenbush facility
"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our dialysis services in Rensselaer county," said Shari Meola, DCI area operations director. "We are doing everything we can to bring a variety of treatment options to this area. We want people with kidney disease to know they have a provider that sees them as an individual and will help them live their best life possible."
DCI has one other clinic, DCI Troy, in Rensselaer county and four dialysis centers within 35 miles of East Greenbush.
"The facility did not offer home dialysis options when we purchased it. I am working quickly to get our home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis certification approved," said Meola. "Once approved, we will offer home therapy training and support at this facility."
The 17 station facility currently provides in-center hemodialysis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free WiFi is available to in-center dialysis patients.
DCI East Greenbush welcomes patients who are traveling to the area who may need dialysis. They are also accepting new patients.
More information regarding DCI East Greenbush can be found at http://www.dciinc.org/
