 
News By Tag
* Dialysis
* Kidney Disease
* East Greenbush
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* East Greenbush
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Dialysis Clinic, Inc., finalizes purchase of East Greenbush facility

 
 
DCI's newest dialysis facility in East Greenbush
DCI's newest dialysis facility in East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The nation's largest non-profit dialysis provider, Dialysis Clinic, Inc., (DCI) acquired East Greenbush Dialysis at 583 Columbia Turnpike on May 19, 2017.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our dialysis services in Rensselaer county," said Shari Meola, DCI area operations director. "We are doing everything we can to bring a variety of treatment options to this area. We want people with kidney disease to know they have a provider that sees them as an individual and will help them live their best life possible."

DCI has one other clinic, DCI Troy, in Rensselaer county and four dialysis centers within 35 miles of East Greenbush.

"The facility did not offer home dialysis options when we purchased it. I am working quickly to get our home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis certification approved," said Meola. "Once approved, we will offer home therapy training and support at this facility."

The 17 station facility currently provides in-center hemodialysis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free WiFi is available to in-center dialysis patients.

DCI East Greenbush welcomes patients who are traveling to the area who may need dialysis. They are also accepting new patients.

More information regarding DCI East Greenbush can be found at http://www.dciinc.org/east-greenbush.

Contact
Jessica Emler
***@dciinc.org
End
Source:Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Email:***@dciinc.org Email Verified
Tags:Dialysis, Kidney Disease, East Greenbush
Industry:Medical
Location:East Greenbush - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dialysis Clinic Inc. (DCI) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share