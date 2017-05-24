News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) Film Festival - LGBT Cinema - June 24th, 2017
Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) on Saturday, June 24th, as we present another month of incredible independent cinema featuring a special spotlight on LGBT Cinema, amidst other great films.
Long Term Parking - Lance Oppenheim
A native of South Florida, Lance Oppenheim is a director whose work has been featured in The Harvard Crimson, the Atlantic, The New York Times, the Smithsonian Institution, and PBS. Driving around LAX one day, Lance passed by an airport parking lot with over 70 motor homes. His short, Long Term Parking, focuses on this parking lot and the community which has grown around it.
The Letter - Brian Ross
The Letter is the latest film to come out of Brian Ross's directorial vision. The film traces the path of a suicidal, heartbroken New Yorker who meets a strange woman and dog, a meeting which stirs something within him. A longtime industry professional, Ross has written for MTV, USA, VH1, and NBC. Currently, Ross works as the head writer on AXS Live, while also acting as a producer for Rob Dyrdek's Ridiculousness.
The Beast - Daina Pusic
Daina Pusi is an up-and-coming director hailing from Croatia. After obtaining her degree in directing from the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb, Pusic moved to the U.K. to further her studies at the London Film School. In 2013, Daina won the Jelena Rajkovic award for "best Croatian filmmaker under the age of 30", culminating in her film The Beast. The Beast explores the tense relationship between a mute mother and her daughter. Pusic has also directed another short Rhonna & Donna and is currently developing her first feature film.
The Lonely Whale - Sophie Tabet
Although born in New York City, Sophie Tabet did not return to the city until she moved there in 2007 to study film at NYU. Since 2007, Sophie has sought to expand artistic and creative collaboration through projects such as LANDED NY. Her film, The Lonely Whale, follows a young woman as she attempts to find her place within the universe.
About the Boy Who Ate an Oakwood Chair - Pieter Goethals
What if you had to eat a chair to prove something? That's the question Pieter Goethals hopes to answer in his comedic short About the Boy Who Ate an Oakwood Chair. The film was made on a shoestring budget and was completely crowdfunded. The film also beautifully displays Belgium.
Shorts Program #2 - InFocus: LGBT Stories of Love
Cocoon - LiYing Mei
Cocoon is a coming-of-age story about a young girl who discovers her mother's affair with another woman, and in doing so, goes through her own sexual awakening. Directed by USC Alumna Mei LiYing, the movie is part of an ongoing conversation occurring in China regarding the LGBTQ community.
Outside the Lines - Josh Jacobs
Despite his degree in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology from Yale, Josh Jacobs chose to pursue his passion for filmmaking. A native of New England, Jacobs began directing films while growing up in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. His film, Outside the Lines, looks at the power of insecurities and priorities in destroying friendships.
Sign - Andrew Bolger
Throughout the years, Andrew Keenan-Bolger has filled several different roles within the industry. His work has been featured by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and the Associated Press. In Sign, Andrew explores the relationship between two men, one deaf and one not, utilizing music, sound, and sign language to capture the depth and tension of their relationship.
Two Women - Marcelo Brennand
In Two Women Marcelo Brennand draws inspiration from Retrato Imorais, a book by Ronaldo Correia. The film focuses on two friends who soon blur the lines between friendship and love. Prior to Two Women, Marcelo received his Masters from the New York Film Academy.
Shorts Program #3 - InFocus: LGBT Stories of Conflict and Struggle
The Was - Tui Asau
Tui Asau is a veteran of the film and entertainment industry, and has worked in producing and acting both onstage and on screen. Asau transitioned into the industry following an injury which ended his collegiate football career. Tui initially worked as an actor, but in The Was, Asau develops his directorial voice, weaving a story through the eyes of a group of misfits and outcasts who must navigate their way in the world.
Demons - Jesse Klein
Descending from Montreal, Jesse Klein graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. Jesse moved to Austin to pursue his Masters in Film and Video production at the University of Texas at Austin. Demons follows a serial killer on a quest to find love and companionship.
Garbage - Taylor Robinson
Hailing from West Texas, Taylor Robinson has worked with many faith-based organizations such as Radical and Compassion International. Currently, Robinson resides in Alabama where she runs her production company Six Foot Five. Garbage follows the friendship between two millennials who face their inner demons on a hazy night in East Los Angeles.
Good Boy - Christopher Coats
Christopher Coats has worked in numerous aspects of the film and entertainment industries including network television shows, nationwide commercials, and independent feature films. Additionally, Coats has also directed over a dozen music videos and four short films. His film, Good Boy, depicts the reunion between two friends, while simultaneously commenting on obstacles faced by the LGBTQ community.
Founded in 2007, NFMLA provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized with title supporters Sony Pictures Entertainment, DreamWorks, SAG-AFTRA and FilmLA.
For information or to reserve tickets to the NewFilmmakers LA June 24th, 2017 Film Festival, please visit https://goo.gl/
Contact
Andrew Acedo - Events and Outreach Coordinator
***@nfmla.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse