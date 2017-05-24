News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Northfield Township Road District Welcomes New Highway Commissioner
Glenview resident Tim Rueckert assumes new position in local leadership.
Tim, a resident of Glenview, was elected in local voting in April 2017. He previously served as a Special Agent Supervisor for the Illinois Gaming Board, where he gained experience in navigating government regulations, supervising officers, and ensuring compliance with Illinois gaming laws. Over the last several years he has also been involved in local community organizations, particularly the Glenview Countryside Civic Organization where he served as vice-president.
According to Tim, his primary goal as Commissioner is to maintain and enhance the quality of services delivered by the Road District. He will be reviewing cost structures with an eye to reducing the tax burden on residents. He also plans to expand the Road District's presence on social media to improve communication between the District and the public.
"I am happy for the opportunity to serve my home community in my new position," notes Tim. "The Road District team works diligently to maintain excellent roads, prevent flooding, and promote responsible environmental practices. I look forward to working with residents to address their needs."
Visit the Northfield Township Road District (http://www.northfieldtownship.com/
Contact
Creative Marketing Associatess
***@cmacreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse