New Lease on Life for Historic Route 66 Hotel

Decertification as a U.S. highway followed the ceremony and legendary Route 66 was relegated to historic footnote, at least officially. Today, however, the road is more popular than at any time in its history. Nowhere is this more evident than in the dusty desert crossroads of Kingman, Arizona, a town that is forever associated with Route 66 resultant of the song made popular by Nat King Cole in 1946.
The growing international interest in Route 66 as a destination has served as a catalyst for renovation of historic properties and signage along the highway corridor in Kingman. For the first time in more than a half century the sixty-foot neon tower that advertised the 1939 El Trovatore Motel is again casting a neon glow on Route 66. Likewise, with a sign on the 1939 Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner, formerly the Kimo Café, a 1960 OK Used Car sign at Dunton Motors that opened in 1946, and a circa 1930 Packard sign on the Old Trails Garage. A Denny's that opened in 1964 is now a busy Route 66 themed diner.
The Ramada Kingman and Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge known for expansive colorful murals opened its doors in 1964 as a Holiday Inn. Today the fully renovated property, as with the highway itself, is a destination for international Route 66 enthusiasts.
Recently the Ramada Hotel hosted Netherlands based US Bikers, a tour group, led by Dries Bessels of the Dutch Route 66 Association. Wolfgang Werz of the German Route 66 Association is also a frequent guest. In October, the hotel will host Gilligan's Route 66 Tour from New Zealand, a company that organized a special cruise on Route 66 for owners of vehicles manufactured before 1950.
Last year during the annual Route 66 Fun Run, the hotel hosted tours from Australia and New Zealand. Route 66, however, is more than a living history museum and America's longest attraction. It is also a bridge between the past and future. This is also evidenced in Kingman as the city is home to the world's only electric vehicle museum.
