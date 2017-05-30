News By Tag
Postdoctoral Scholars Celebrated with Events During National Postdoc Appreciation Week
Established with the goal of acknowledging the significant contributions that postdoctoral scholars ("postdocs") make to U.S. research and discovery, NPAW is the nation's largest celebration of postdocs. Institutions across the nation are urged to plan activities and events throughout the week and across the country to create awareness of postdocs.
Since 2009, the NPA has sponsored this week-long celebration. NPAW grew out of National Postdoc Appreciation Day, which was held on September 24, 2009. In 2010, NPAW culminated with the passage of H.RES. 1545 by the U.S. House of Representatives. The resolution, which was passed on September 24, 2010, nationally recognized NPAW.
In 2016, 350 events were hosted at 98 institutions in 34 states, Canada, and India. Events included networking events, professional and career development workshops, picnics, potlucks, and mentoring panels.
NPAW is coordinated by the NPA Outreach Committee, which works to promote the mission, values, goals, and business objectives of the NPA. Jennifer Aumiller, M.Ed., Shakira Nelson, Ph.D., and Catherine Zander, Ph.D., serve as leaders of Outreach Committee.For more information about NPAW and to view events across the nation, visit http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/?
The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdocs; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 6,000 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities.
