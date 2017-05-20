News By Tag
Hoag Orthopedic Institute Named 'Best Place to Work in Healthcare' by Modern Healthcare
HOI Only Hospital in Southern California Included in 2017 Rankings
The hospital is one of the top 150 companies and organizations in the U.S. named in this year's roster for empowering employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.
"Hoag Orthopedic Institute is honored to be included in this year's prestigious 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' list," said Dr. Carlos A. Prietto, president and interim CEO of Hoag Orthopedic Institute. "Our staff is truly remarkable and should be celebrated for the instrumental role they've played in establishing our culture as one that epitomizes patient-centric care and service."
Modern Healthcare's 2017 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' list was announced in May, 2017 with a ranked order to be announced in late September. The list will also be prominently featured in a special supplement of the magazine in the October 2 issue.
"More Californians choose Hoag Orthopedic Institute for joint replacement than any other hospital in the state," added Dr. Robert Gorab, chief medical officer of Hoag Orthopedic Institute. "It's great to learn that our staff enjoy the HOI experience as much as our patients do."
Hoag Orthopedic Institute, the highest volume provider of joint replacements in California, has received consistent recognition from various publications and health care organizations for its patient-focused services since opening in 2010. For more information on the various accolades the hospital has received, visit: http://www.orthopedichospital.com/
About Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Hoag Orthopedic Institute (HOI) is located in Orange County, California. It consists of a specialty hospital located in Irvine and two ambulatory surgery centers: Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County in Newport Beach and Main Street Specialty Surgery Center in Orange. HOI has more than 300 physicians on staff, including more than 80 orthopedic specialists. HOI physicians were instrumental in establishing Hoag Orthopedics, a non-profit founded by physicians for the purpose of conducting research, education and identifying leading-edge clinical care improvements. HOI ranks in the 99th percentile for patients' likelihood to recommend the hospital and 98th percentile for overall hospital rating, according to Press Ganey's national database of hospitals. HOI focuses in the treatments of the knee, hip and spine disorders, and takes pride in specialty care related to sports medicine, orthopedic trauma and extremities care. Since opening in 2010, HOI's hospital has been named by U.S. News & World Report and Becker's Orthopedic, Spine & Pain Management Review as one of the top orthopedic hospitals in the nation. HOI was recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as one of 112 hospitals nationwide, and one of 10 in California to earn the highest, five-star rating for overall quality of care. HOI was also rated a "Best Places to Work" by Modern Healthcare in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.orthopedichospital.com.
