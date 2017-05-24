News By Tag
New Esthetician offers more cosmetic dermatology services at Charlotte Dermatologist
Jessica Norton, licensed esthetician has joined the practice of Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte to offer laser treatments and additional cosmetic services, so that more patients can be seen more quickly in their office.
Dr. Deborah Nixon, from Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte states, "It's our pleasure to have Jessica Norton on board with DSC. We are excited to free up more appointments for laser procedures and other cosmetic services."
Here are some of the areas in which Jessica is trained and is now accepting appointments:
Laser procedures, BBL, fat reduction, skin tightening, treating unwanted redness and brown spots, and exfoliation treatments including dermabrasion, chemical peels and laser peels.
Jessica is very thorough, calm and relaxing in her care. She works with Dr. Nixon to design a custom treatment plan for each patient. Jessica has been practicing esthetics since 2009 and also has a background in makeup artistry. She lives with her fiancé and two French bulldogs, and is happy to be calling Charlotte, NC her new home.
You can contact both of Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte's estheticians by phone at 704-943-3714 or go to the website, http://www.DSCMD.com
Deborah Nixon
