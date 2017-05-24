 
News By Tag
* Electrical
* Emt
* Coupling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stratford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Bridgeport's Mighty-Merge® Two-to-One EMT Couplings Save Time and Material Running EMT

With Bridgeport's patented solution, no pull box is required
 
 
Bridgeport's 4256-DC Two-to-One EMT Coupling saves time and material.
Bridgeport's 4256-DC Two-to-One EMT Coupling saves time and material.
STRATFORD, Conn. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport Fittings' Mighty-Merge Two-to-One EMT Couplings save contractors time and material when joining two lengths of EMT conduit into one. The solution gives installers the ability to chase and rough in EMT quicker in the field.

The patented, cULus Listed fittings are ideal in situations when limited knockout space is available entering an enclosure or panel, to isolate circuits, coordinate installation speed up and down block wall construction, in an OEM design requiring tight parallel raceway management or in place of pull boxes and supports. In addition, the couplings' single set-screw inspection cover provides easy access to cables or conductors.

Bridgeport's 4256-DC coupling joins two 1/2-inch EMT to one 3/4-inch EMT. The 4258-DC coupling joins two 3/4-inch EMT to one 1-inch EMT.

The Mighty-Merge Two-to-One EMT Couplings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@maier.com Email Verified
Tags:Electrical, Emt, Coupling
Industry:Construction
Location:Stratford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridgeport Fittings PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share