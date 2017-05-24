News By Tag
Bridgeport's Mighty-Merge® Two-to-One EMT Couplings Save Time and Material Running EMT
With Bridgeport's patented solution, no pull box is required
The patented, cULus Listed fittings are ideal in situations when limited knockout space is available entering an enclosure or panel, to isolate circuits, coordinate installation speed up and down block wall construction, in an OEM design requiring tight parallel raceway management or in place of pull boxes and supports. In addition, the couplings' single set-screw inspection cover provides easy access to cables or conductors.
Bridgeport's 4256-DC coupling joins two 1/2-inch EMT to one 3/4-inch EMT. The 4258-DC coupling joins two 3/4-inch EMT to one 1-inch EMT.
The Mighty-Merge Two-to-One EMT Couplings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
