Attorney Robert E. Wisniewski To Present at the 2017 National Business Institute

PHOENIX
- May 30, 2017
-- Attorney Robert E. Wisniewski, a Fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers, will present "Workers' Compensation Lien Walkthrough"
at the Damages and Liens in Personal Injury Seminar, sponsored by the National Business Institute (NBI)on June 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Airport, Phoenix, Arizona.
"Liens are complicated,"
said Bob Wisniewski, Esq. "Workers can and will get hurt, we prefer this didn't happen, but it does. It is important educate all attorneys on this critical subject and provide them with the latest information. I feel obligated to give back to the profession through education."
Robert E. Wisniewski is a Certified Specialist, Arizona State Bar, Workers' Compensation. Mr. Wisniewski is one of the premier workers' compensation attorneys in Arizona. He has been practicing workers' compensation law for over 40 years in the Greater Phoenix area and his law firm is dedicated to providing justice for injured workers throughout Arizona.
Mr. Wisniewski is Martindale-HubbellAV-
rated, and actively writes and lectures on all aspects of Worker's Compensation law. Additionally, he is an active member of the Arizona Trial Lawyers Association, the Arizona Association for Justice, Arizona's Finest Lawyers, and chosen a Super Lawyer for the past five years. "Best Lawyers®
named Bob Wisniewski Lawyer of the Year 2017 - Workers' Compensation Phoenix – Claimants, Phoenix, Arizona." Mr. Wisniewski serves on the Board of Directors for Kids' Chance of Arizona, an organization dedicated to providing scholarships to the children of Arizona's injured workers.
To find out more about the Damages and Liens in Personal Injury Seminar, and the National Business Institute visit www.nbi-sems.com.About Law Office of Robert E. Wisniewski -
Law Office of Robert E. Wisniewski (http://www.azhurtonthejob.com/about-us/
) is recognized as a leader in workers' compensation in Arizona since 1976. Mr. Wisniewski has litigated over 10,000 work related injury cases at Industrial Commission of Arizona hearings across Arizona, representing thousands of Arizona injured workers. The firm seeks justice for the injured worker©
. www.azhurtonthejob.com