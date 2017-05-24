 
Top dermatologist hires an additional Physician Assistant

Dermatology practice, Dermatology Specialists Of Charlotte, hires an additional Physician Assistant, Valerie O'Connell
 
 
Valerie O’Connell, PA-C - Dermatology Specialist
Valerie O’Connell, PA-C - Dermatology Specialist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Top dermatologist, and Dr. Deborah Nixon, have hired an additional Physician Assistant, Valerie O'Connell. Valerie has been hired to Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte.

Valerie O'Connell, PA-C is a highly trained board certified dermatology physician's assistant.  She brings pediatric and adult dermatology experience from Pittsburgh. Valerie specializes in children and adolescents.  She is also available for same day acute work in appointments as well as other general medical needs for children and adults.

Valerie received her Bachelor of Science degree from Carlow University in Pittsburgh. She completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant studies at Alderson-Broaddus College in West Virginia.

Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte offers medical and cosmetic dermatology procedures and services. Dr. Deborah Nixon, founder and dermatologist said, "It is a pleasure to have Valerie working with DSC. We will be able to open our schedule for more children and adolescent appointments."

For more information about Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte, and Valerie O'Connell, go to http://www.DSCMD.com or call 704-943-3714. DSC is located at 8936 Blakeney Professional Drive in Charlotte, in the Blakney area of town.

Deborah Nixon
***@dscmd.com
Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte
Email:***@dscmd.com
Charlotte, Dermatologist, Dermatologist PA
Medical
Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
