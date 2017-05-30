News By Tag
* Art
* Students
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Studio Art, Inc. Signs Partnership Alliance With The United Nations Association Of El Salvado
Long Island arts program partners with El Salvador to promote arts in South America
STUDIO ART
50 MEETINGHOUSE ROAD
WESTHAMPTON, NY 11979
JEFF COHEN
PR SPECIALIST
LISA S. LAM
SALES AND MARKETING
(646) 645-1698
MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017
STUDIO ART, INC. SIGNS PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
WITH THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF EL SALVADOR
Studio Art, Inc., an instructional arts program with locations throughout New York City and Long Island, has announced a strategic alliance with the United Nations Association of El Salvador (UNA-SV) aimed at promoting sustainable development through art, education, and culture.
The United Nations recently passed a resolution entitled "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development."
"UNA-SV is pleased and delighted to begin this partnership with Studio Art," said Ambassador Carlos Garcia, Secretary General of the United Nations Association of El Salvador. "We look forward to starting this initiative and sharing the positive results with parents, countrymen, the United Nations, and the rest of the world community."
Ms. Hogan congratulated Studio Art Sales and Marketing Director Lisa Lam for this partnership between Studio Art and UNA-SV. "Lisa has worked closely with Ambassador Garcia to forge this strong relationship,"
Both Ambassador Garcia and Ms. Lam emphasized the importance of implementing the art program to meet the requirements contained in United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/70/1, "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development."
About Studio Art
Studio Art teaches children, seniors, and special needs individuals to design and create unique art projects. Karen Hogan started her business in 2009 teaching children in her first Hamptons, New York studio. With a Masters Degree in Teaching, she applied her skills to develop art projects that incorporates tiles, paper mache, plaster, clay, paint and it's signature product Custom Kicks; custom tie dyed sneakers. Studio Art currently runs afterschool art programs in five New York City schools as well as studios in Sayville and Hamptons, Long Island.
www.yourstudioart.com
Contact
LISA S. LAM
SALES AND MARKETING
***@streamscape.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse