Studio Art, Inc. Signs Partnership Alliance With The United Nations Association Of El Salvado

Long Island arts program partners with El Salvador to promote arts in South America

End

-- PRESS RELEASESTUDIO ART50 MEETINGHOUSE ROADWESTHAMPTON, NY 11979JEFF COHENPR SPECIALISTLISA S. LAMSALES AND MARKETING(646) 645-1698MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017STUDIO ART, INC. SIGNS PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCEWITH THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF EL SALVADORStudio Art, Inc., an instructional arts program with locations throughout New York City and Long Island, has announced a strategic alliance with the United Nations Association of El Salvador (UNA-SV) aimed at promoting sustainable development through art, education, and culture.The United Nations recently passed a resolution entitled "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development."According to Studio Art President Karen Hogan, Studio Art is excited to help the United Nations Association of El Salvador highlight and promote the importance of art, education, and culture to accomplish this worldwide goal. "Studio Art is perfectly positioned and ready to bring new forms or artistic interpretation to children throughout El Salvador," said Ms. Hogan. "We will use a number of dynamic techniques that will engage, educate, and enlighten everyone who participates.""UNA-SV is pleased and delighted to begin this partnership with Studio Art," said Ambassador Carlos Garcia, Secretary General of the United Nations Association of El Salvador. "We look forward to starting this initiative and sharing the positive results with parents, countrymen, the United Nations, and the rest of the world community."Ms. Hogan congratulated Studio Art Sales and Marketing Director Lisa Lam for this partnership between Studio Art and UNA-SV. "Lisa has worked closely with Ambassador Garcia to forge this strong relationship,"said Ms. Hogan. "Her efforts has resulted in our first art program offering in Central America."Both Ambassador Garcia and Ms. Lam emphasized the importance of implementing the art program to meet the requirements contained in United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/70/1, "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.""This agreement with UNA-SV is another prestigious partnership that Studio Art has been privileged to enter into, this incues Ramaz Lower Schools, 3 International Schools, Churchill and Hamptons Synagogue." said Ms. Lam. "Our staff is already brainstorming on how we're going to introduce a curriculum and help UNA-SV successfully meet the mandate set forth by the United Nations. We would like to to continue to bring our studio to other parts of the world."About Studio ArtStudio Art teaches children, seniors, and special needs individuals to design and create unique art projects. Karen Hogan started her business in 2009 teaching children in her first Hamptons, New York studio. With a Masters Degree in Teaching, she applied her skills to develop art projects that incorporates tiles, paper mache, plaster, clay, paint and it's signature product Custom Kicks; custom tie dyed sneakers. Studio Art currently runs afterschool art programs in five New York City schools as well as studios in Sayville and Hamptons, Long Island.