 
News By Tag
* Art
* Students
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Salvador
  San Salvador
  El Salvador
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Studio Art, Inc. Signs Partnership Alliance With The United Nations Association Of El Salvado

Long Island arts program partners with El Salvador to promote arts in South America
 
 
Screen shot 2017-05-30 at 2.47.36 PM
Screen shot 2017-05-30 at 2.47.36 PM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Art
Students
Education

Industry:
Arts

Location:
San Salvador - San Salvador - El Salvador

Subject:
Projects

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

STUDIO ART

50 MEETINGHOUSE ROAD

WESTHAMPTON, NY 11979

JEFF COHEN

PR SPECIALIST

LISA S. LAM

SALES AND MARKETING

(646) 645-1698

MONDAY, MAY 8, 2017

STUDIO ART, INC. SIGNS PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE

WITH THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION OF EL SALVADOR

Studio Art, Inc., an instructional arts program with locations throughout New York City and Long Island, has announced a strategic alliance with the United Nations Association of El Salvador (UNA-SV) aimed at promoting sustainable development through art, education, and culture.

The United Nations recently passed a resolution entitled "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development." According to Studio Art President Karen Hogan, Studio Art is excited to help the United Nations Association of El Salvador highlight and promote the importance of art, education, and culture to accomplish this worldwide goal. "Studio Art is perfectly positioned and ready to bring new forms or artistic interpretation to children throughout El Salvador," said Ms. Hogan. "We will use a number of dynamic techniques that will engage, educate, and enlighten everyone who participates."

"UNA-SV is pleased and delighted to begin this partnership with Studio Art," said Ambassador Carlos Garcia, Secretary General of the United Nations Association of El Salvador. "We look forward to starting this initiative and sharing the positive results with parents, countrymen, the United Nations, and the rest of the world community."

Ms. Hogan congratulated Studio Art Sales and Marketing Director Lisa Lam for   this partnership between Studio Art and UNA-SV.  "Lisa has worked closely with Ambassador Garcia to forge this strong relationship," said Ms. Hogan.  "Her efforts has resulted in our first art program offering in Central America."

Both Ambassador Garcia and Ms. Lam emphasized the importance of implementing the art program to meet the requirements contained in United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/70/1, "Transforming Our World: Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development." "This agreement with UNA-SV is another prestigious partnership that Studio Art has been privileged to enter into, this incues Ramaz Lower Schools, 3 International Schools, Churchill and Hamptons Synagogue." said Ms. Lam. "Our staff is already brainstorming on how we're going to introduce a curriculum and help UNA-SV successfully meet the mandate set forth by the United Nations. We would like to to continue to bring our studio to other parts of the world."

About Studio Art

Studio Art teaches children, seniors, and special needs individuals to design and create unique art projects.  Karen Hogan started her business in 2009 teaching children in her first Hamptons, New York studio.  With a Masters Degree in Teaching, she applied her skills to develop art projects that incorporates tiles, paper mache, plaster, clay, paint and it's signature product Custom Kicks; custom tie dyed sneakers.  Studio Art currently runs afterschool art programs in five New York City schools as well as studios in Sayville and Hamptons, Long Island.

www.yourstudioart.com

Contact
LISA S. LAM
SALES AND MARKETING
***@streamscape.com
End
Source:Your Studio Art
Email:***@streamscape.com
Tags:Art, Students, Education
Industry:Arts
Location:San Salvador - San Salvador - El Salvador
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share