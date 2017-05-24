Country(s)
FittedCloud Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network
Elevated Status Enables Public Cloud Cost Optimization Solution Provider to Expand Its Reach with Enterprise Customers and Managed Service Providers
ACTON, Mass. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- FittedCloud, a leading provider of machine learning based public cloud cost optimization solutions, today announced it achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).The Advanced designation is the highest tier an APN Technology Partner can receive. This elevated status demonstrates FittedCloud's continued commitment to helping enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSP) reduce their AWS costs by up to 50 percent.
APN Technology Partners provide software solutions that are either hosted on or integrated with the AWS platform. To reach Advanced status, AWS requires APN members to meet certain criteria, including increased technical validation.
FittedCloud joined the APN as a Technology Partner inNovember 2016. The company's elevated status validates FittedCloud's unique approach to offering customers machine learning based visibilityinto their cloud infrastructure costs, insight on cost optimization opportunities, and automationof resource optimizationand management.
"Achieving Advanced Technology Partner status will expand FittedCloud's reach within the AWS partner network community," said Vishal Sharma, Chief Business Officer, FittedCloud. "Through our collaboration with AWS, we can better serve enterprise customers and MSPs as they strive to optimize spending on AWS."
About FittedCloud
FittedCloud helps managed service providers and enterprise customers solve an enormous challenge of using public clouds, reducing wasted spending, by matching resource provisioning to application utilization. The company's patented solutions optimize the cost of operating public cloud infrastructures by providing machine learning based visibility, insight and automation. The analysis, actionable advisories, and resource optimization enabled by FittedCloud allows users to reduce their public cloud infrastructure costs by up to 50 percent. For more information about FittedCloud's solutions, visitwww.FittedCloud.comand connect viaTwitter,LinkedInandFacebook.
