News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Summer Tips That Will Help Improve Your Veins!
1) Swimming is an excellent low-impact exercise. This activity has shown to improve circulation, as it does not put much strain on your veins and also helps with mobility, flexibility and body tone.
2) Walking is also beneficial for your veins, which can be done in a group setting or individually. Going for regular walks will help strengthen your calf muscles and has the same benefits as swimming.
3) Biking is as fun as it is healthy. Riding bikes help your veins by working the calf muscle to help push blood back to the heart.
4) Yoga will keep your blood flowing, as many poses have you lift your legs above the heart.
5) Kick up your feet and relax! The #5 activity is to have your feet and legs elevated by hanging on a hammock.
Summer recreation is an option for everyone, varicose veins or not. If your issues are keeping you from enjoying the outdoors, contact the Vein Institute of Utah today. Visit Their website today at http://utahveins.com/
Contact
New patient MD
***@newpatientmd.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse