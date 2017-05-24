 
Industry News





Summer Tips That Will Help Improve Your Veins!

 
 
Vein Institute of Utah
Vein Institute of Utah
SANDY, Utah - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no way to avoid varicose veins, but with simple lifestyle changes you can avoid it worsening. Although it may be cosmetically unappealing, people with varicose veins face health risks. The Vein Institute has created the 5 top Summer activities that are good for your veins.

1) Swimming is an excellent low-impact exercise. This activity has shown to improve circulation, as it does not put much strain on your veins and also helps with mobility, flexibility and body tone.

2) Walking is also beneficial for your veins, which can be done in a group setting or individually. Going for regular walks will help strengthen your calf muscles and has the same benefits as swimming.

3) Biking is as fun as it is healthy. Riding bikes help your veins by working the calf muscle to help push blood back to the heart.

4) Yoga will keep your blood flowing, as many poses have you lift your legs above the heart.

5) Kick up your feet and relax! The #5 activity is to have your feet and legs elevated by hanging on a hammock.

Summer recreation is an option for everyone, varicose veins or not.  If your issues are keeping you from enjoying the outdoors, contact the Vein Institute of Utah today. Visit Their website today at http://utahveins.com/ or call (801) 748-0580.

Vein Institute of utah
Email:***@newpatientmd.com
Tags:Health, Venous Disease, Wellness
Industry:Health
Location:Sandy - Utah - United States
