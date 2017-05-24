Ultimate Consumer Resin 3D Printer Release

Kudo3D releases a game-changing resin 3D printer on Kickstarter.

-- Promising to release a game-changing 3D printer, Kudo3D prepares to finally launch their consumer 3D printer on Kickstarter. This will mark their 3rd year anniversary since their first Kickstarter launch back in May 2014.Kudo3D's 1st Kickstarter was to provide an affordable, professional-grade 3D printer, the Titan 1. With the mission statement of "providing high performance 3D printers at an affordable price," Kudo3D was able to reach their 1st Kickstarter goal within 2 minutes and ultimately raised $687,116.As previously released before, Kudo3D's new printer, named "Bean," is a compact high resolution 3D printer that is easy to use and friendly on the wallet.This LCD-SLA 3D printer boasts of 50 microns XY resolution and a Z layer thickness capable of 10 microns. The Bean has a large maximum build size at 4.7 in x 2.7 in x 5.9 in.With the super early bird pricing starting at $199 USD, the Bean will launch via Kickstarter on May 31, 2017 at 11AM PST.