Ultimate Consumer Resin 3D Printer Release
Kudo3D releases a game-changing resin 3D printer on Kickstarter.
As previously released before, Kudo3D's new printer, named "Bean," is a compact high resolution 3D printer that is easy to use and friendly on the wallet.
This LCD-SLA 3D printer boasts of 50 microns XY resolution and a Z layer thickness capable of 10 microns. The Bean has a large maximum build size at 4.7 in x 2.7 in x 5.9 in.
With the super early bird pricing starting at $199 USD, the Bean will launch via Kickstarter on May 31, 2017 at 11AM PST.
Bean 3D Printer Kickstarter Page
