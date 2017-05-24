News By Tag
Jackson & Associates Completes New Location for the Herald-Tribune
Jackson & Associates Completes New Modern Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Location for the Herald-Tribune
Jackson & Associates General Contractors, Inc. was employed by GateHouse Media (owners of the Herald-Tribune)
"We went to extraordinary measures to recycle and reuse materials wherever possible in order to reduce undue pressure on the environment,"
The fourth floor is home to advertising employees, the fifth floor to newsroom employees and the ninth floor houses the administrative and executive offices, along with a large 1,300 sq. ft. community room. The community room was designed for both internal as well as community use, with audio/visual equipment and prep areas. Numerous community organizations have already made use of the new meeting space with its adjacent terrace and exquisite views of the Bay and downtown Sarasota.
The renovation of a 40-year-old building comes with a unique set of challenges. However, Jackson was able to ensure that the end result met with all the mandatory criteria. By working closely with the architect and local subcontractors;
The building and systems were all updated to meet current building codes, electrical and energy efficiency requirements. The new offices were completed within 120 days and within budget.
Patrick Dorsey, Publisher of the Herald-Tribune, stated, "Once we decided to relocate, we were committed to staying within the vibrant Sarasota downtown core. Jackson & Associates was instrumental in working with us to identify and envision 30,000 sq. ft. that would best meet our needs. The result was a very modern, open and collaborative work environment. Jackson & Associates was very engaged and easy to work with. We are thrilled with the end result."
Currently, Jackson & Associates GC is involved in the 1500 State Street mixed-use development project with 20 residential units and 7,500 sq. ft. of office/retail space downtown Sarasota; renovation and expansion to Faith Life Church in Lakewood Ranch; The Lakeland Ledger project; and various luxury waterfront home projects overseen by Jackson's Residential Construction Division.
About Jackson & Associates
Jackson & Associates General Contractors Inc. has been instrumental in construction projects along Florida's west coast since 1992. A respected Sarasota firm, Jackson & Associates reached another milestone in 2017, marking 25 years of service. The firm's portfolio represents a myriad of high-end residential, multi-story, commercial, hospitality, retail and restoration projects. A strong commitment to quality and community is its foundation for solid performance on every project. For more information, please visit http://jacksonassociatesgc.com.
