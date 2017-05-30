 
Industry News





Veratics, Inc. Certified by USBLN Supplier Diversity Program

 
 
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Veratics, Inc. announced today that its certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business Enterprise, through the US Business Leadership Network (USBLN) Disability Supplier Diversity Program, has been approved by the National Certification Committee.

The USBLN Disability Supplier Diversity Program (DSDP) is the leading third-party certifier of disability-owned business enterprises (DOBEs), including service-disabled veteran-owned business enterprises (SDV-DOBEs). The USBLN promotes utilization and growth of SDV-DOBE companies, like Veratics, through a rigorous and highly credible national certification process that is trusted by corporate America.

Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "This is an exciting opportunity for Veratics to increase our access to potential contracting opportunities with major corporations and federal agencies through a nationwide network of disability advocates and procurement professionals."


About Veratics, Inc.™

http://www.veratics.com

Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes.  The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace.  Veratics is a government-procurement-ready (DCAA compliant, CMMI rated) company with significant past performance. Veratics' Government experience includes  cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation.

Page Updated Last on: May 30, 2017
