News By Tag
* MLS
* NASL
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Western Conference Expansion with L.A. Roma Spartans FC
Beverly Hills (Calif.)-Based L.A. Roma Spartans FC Joins for Fall 2017 Season
L.A. Roma Spartans FC will begin play in the United Premier Soccer League's Championship Division Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "L.A. Roma is a proven top Pro Development team based in L.A. that has been participating in a few other leagues the past few years, so we are finally happy to see them come over and join the UPSL. The combination of L.A. Roma, a non-stop trophy machine in the L.A. Super Metro League, and Spartans FC, a top youth club, is a winner. We wish General Manager Georgi Hristov and L.A. Roma Spartans FC the best of luck as the embark upon their first UPSL season this fall."
L.A. Roma Spartans FC is operated by Georgi Hristov, 47, a former professional player in Europe who was selected in a green card lottery and immigrated to the United States in 1997. A native of Bulgaria, Hristov had trial a trial with Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) and a short stint at Portland Timbers (A-League) before earning his USSF 'Pro' Coaching License and settling into life as a soccer coach in and around Los Angeles for the last 15 years.
L.A. Roma Spartans FC General Manager and Head Coach Georgi Hristov said, "As we know, here in America it's all about the millions. Whoever has the millions goes to the MLS, but it shouldn't be like that. You should start from the UPSL and with success come the money, and promotion and relegation, we go all the way to the top. UPSL is going national and it's a great place to start to get going with it."
L.A. Roma is an eight-time champion of the Los Angeles Super Metro Soccer League.
"It's time to move up and find a different level," Hristov said. "We want to go as high as we can with L.A. Roma Spartans FC, and we have to start now with the UPSL."
An official relationship with local youth club Spartans FC was formed earlier this year with the intent to graduate Spartans FC youth players to L.A. Roma Spartans FC. Spartans FC President Alvaro Sanchez will serve as L.A. Roma Spartans FC's Associate Head Coach.
"We give an opportunity, especially to the Hispanic community of L.A. (and) a lot of these kids are from there (Mexico and Central American countries),"
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About L.A. Roma Spartans FC
L.A. Roma Spartans FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Beverly Hills, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. L.A. Roma Spartans FC will begin play in the UPSL's Championship Division.
Founded in 2008, L.A. Roma Spartans can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Georgi Hristov
Direct: 310-486-2074
Instagram: www.instagram.com/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse