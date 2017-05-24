News By Tag
Cosmic Trip Now Available With Launch Discount Ending Soon
In Cosmic Trip, players get to experience what it's like to command a swarm of badass robots and battle against alien enemies on beautiful planets. Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip is a fully-featured VR-native experience.
The Funktronic Labs team also released an all-new trailer, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/
Alongside the base game, Funktronic Labs also released a digital deluxe edition that includes a 50+ page artbook and the official soundtrack. Both versions of the game are discounted until Wednesday, May 31.
Relevant Links:
Cosmic Trip Website: http://cosmictripvr.com
Cosmic Trip on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/
Cosmic Trip on Oculus: https://www.oculus.com/
Cosmic Trip Press Kit: http://funktroniclabs.com/
About Funktronic Labs
Funktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/
