Cosmic Trip Now Available With Launch Discount Ending Soon

-- Funktronic Labs recently released their highly anticipated VR game, Cosmic Trip. Cosmic Trip was an Early Access title for over 11 months accumulating awards and nominations including the international award at BitSummit 2016.In Cosmic Trip, players get to experience what it's like to command a swarm of badass robots and battle against alien enemies on beautiful planets. Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip is a fully-featured VR-native experience.The Funktronic Labs team also released an all-new trailer, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxQXeGeI2ucAlongside the base game, Funktronic Labs also released a digital deluxe edition that includes a 50+ page artbook and the official soundtrack. Both versions of the game are discounted until Wednesday, May 31.Cosmic Trip Website: http://cosmictripvr.comCosmic Trip on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/ app/427240/Cosmic_ Trip/ Cosmic Trip on Oculus: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/974392602669459/Cosmic Trip Press Kit: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/sheet.php?p=cosmictripFunktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/index.php