 
News By Tag
* vr
* Oculus Rift
* Htc Vive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Cosmic Trip Now Available With Launch Discount Ending Soon

 
 
deluxe_edition
deluxe_edition
LOS ANGELES - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Funktronic Labs recently released their highly anticipated VR game, Cosmic Trip. Cosmic Trip was an Early Access title for over 11 months accumulating awards and nominations including the international award at BitSummit 2016.

In Cosmic Trip, players get to experience what it's like to command a swarm of badass robots and battle against alien enemies on beautiful planets. Built from the ground up for VR, Cosmic Trip is a fully-featured VR-native experience.

The Funktronic Labs team also released an all-new trailer, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxQXeGeI2uc

Alongside the base game, Funktronic Labs also released a digital deluxe edition that includes a 50+ page artbook and the official soundtrack. Both versions of the game are discounted until Wednesday, May 31.

Relevant Links:

Cosmic Trip Website: http://cosmictripvr.com

Cosmic Trip on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/427240/Cosmic_Trip/

Cosmic Trip on Oculus: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/974392602669459/

Cosmic Trip Press Kit: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/sheet.php?p=cosmictrip

About Funktronic Labs

Funktronic Labs is an award-winning independent game development studio that focuses on bringing creative experiences through games and other interactive media. Previous titles include Nova-111, Kyoto, Lotus and Collider. Learn more here: http://funktroniclabs.com/presskit/index.php
End
Source:
Email:***@funktroniclabs.com Email Verified
Tags:vr, Oculus Rift, Htc Vive
Industry:Games
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Funktronic Labs PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share