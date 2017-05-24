 
Electric companies raise rates again! Solar Homes on the rise

Florida solar energy program! $0 out of pocket! solar homes​ offers on-site energy evaluations as a free service for florida find out how much you can save
 
LAKELAND, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you SICK of paying higher electric bills every month?

The electric companies are raising their rates again this year and will not stop. How about making your own energy from the sun.

Did you know that in Florida there's is a $0 out-of-pocket solar program for homeowners?

you don't have to give us any money down or any out-of-pocket expense.

we will put the solar panels on your house or business.

Here at Solar Homes, we guarantee that monthly payment will be less than what we take off your current electric bill for instant savings.

our mission: Changing the way people buy power, one community at a time for a better tomorrow!

So the big question is: If you were to you qualify for that program, and you knew it would save you money compared to what your doing now with your utility company, would you be interested in going solar?

It's a no-brainer.

Yes! we are local.

Feel free to call us: 8637382290


visit us at www.solarhomestech.com

Share our page: https://www.facebook.com/lakelandsolar/

So contact us today!

Solar Homes
***@solarhomestech.com
Email:***@solarhomestech.com Email Verified
Solar Power Systems, Solar Panel Floida, Solar Panel Installation
Home
Lakeland - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
