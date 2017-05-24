News By Tag
Kanomax – Premier Company Offering High-end Measuring Solutions
If one technologically advanced measuring solutions, then he must pay a visit to Kanomax. It is a leader in the development of measuring instruments.
Kanomax shares membership with –
ü ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers)
ü IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association)
ü ISPE (International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering)
ü IEST (Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology)
ü AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association)
ü AABC (Associated Air Balance Council)
ü NEBB (National Environmental Balancing Bureau)
Product Range of Kanomax
This company offers world's greatest and highly developed tools and instruments.
Ø Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Ø Particle Counters
Ø Sound and Vibration Meters
Ø Research Instruments
Ø Automotive Testing Instruments
Ø Fume Hood Testing Tools
Ø Dust Monitors
Ø Airflow Monitoring Instruments or Air velocity Meters
The products of Kanomax are the first choice of the professionals!
Solutions of Kanomax
Like its products, the company offers wide array of solutions like –
§ Mass Spectrometry
§ HVAC Testing
§ Fluid Mechanics Research
§ Indoor Air Quality
§ Aerosol Research
§ Clean room Monitoring Systems
§ Industrial Flow Testing
§ Industrial Hygiene
Kanomax is ready to help its clients with all its products and services. It provides varied kinds of support as well.
What kind of support one can expect from Kanomax?
Kanomax makes all kinds of endeavor to provide satisfactory customer service through its support system. It offers –
ü Technical Support
ü Repair or calibration support
ü Product registration
ü Literature and downloads
Calibration Service – A Notable Feature of Kanomax
Customers of this company tend to seek NIST Traceable Calibration Service from Kanomax. It is pretty simple! To schedule their calibration service for equipment, customers have to fill up the RMA or return Material Authorization available online. One should make sure that he has entered the serial number, model and make of the equipment.
Once Kanomax receives a web receipt, it starts processing one's RMA within 24 hours and customers will receive directions through email.
Know more about their calibration services and its payments from their website at www.kanomax-
About Kanomax
Kanomax is one of the reputable companies in the industry of measuring instruments. It offers a wide range of highly advanced technology and service. In Japan, it has unsurpassed reputation in academic and industrial fields. Recently, it has involved in global operation with its range of measuring services and solutions.
Contact Details
Address: 219 US Highway 206
Andover, New Jersey 07821
United States
Phone: +1.973.786.6386
Toll Free: +1.800.247.8887
(US & Canada only)
Contact
Kanomax USA
***@kanomax.co.jp
