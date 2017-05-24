 
News By Tag
* NIST-traceable calibration
* Calibration Service
* HVAC Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Andover
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Kanomax – Premier Company Offering High-end Measuring Solutions

If one technologically advanced measuring solutions, then he must pay a visit to Kanomax. It is a leader in the development of measuring instruments.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NIST-traceable calibration
Calibration Service
HVAC Testing

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Andover - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Mergers

ANDOVER, N.J. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Kanomax, the ISO certified company, offers diverse kinds of high-tech monitoring tools and instruments adhering to international standard. It is a leader in the market of development of top quality measuring instruments.

Kanomax shares membership with –

ü  ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers)

ü  IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association)

ü  ISPE (International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering)

ü  IEST (Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology)

ü  AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association)

ü  AABC (Associated Air Balance Council)

ü  NEBB (National Environmental Balancing Bureau)

Product Range of Kanomax

This company offers world's greatest and highly developed tools and instruments.

Ø  Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Ø  Particle Counters

Ø  Sound and Vibration Meters

Ø  Research Instruments

Ø  Automotive Testing Instruments

Ø  Fume Hood Testing Tools

Ø  Dust Monitors

Ø  Airflow Monitoring Instruments  or Air velocity Meters

The products of Kanomax are the first choice of the professionals!

Solutions of Kanomax

Like its products, the company offers wide array of solutions like –

§  Mass Spectrometry

§  HVAC Testing

§  Fluid Mechanics Research

§  Indoor Air Quality

§  Aerosol Research

§  Clean room Monitoring Systems

§  Industrial Flow Testing

§  Industrial Hygiene

Kanomax is ready to help its clients with all its products and services. It provides varied kinds of support as well.

What kind of support one can expect from Kanomax?

Kanomax makes all kinds of endeavor to provide satisfactory customer service through its support system. It offers –

ü  Technical Support

ü  Repair or calibration support

ü  Product registration

ü  Literature and downloads

Calibration Service – A Notable Feature of Kanomax

Customers of this company tend to seek NIST Traceable Calibration Service from Kanomax. It is pretty simple! To schedule their calibration service for equipment, customers have to fill up the RMA or return Material Authorization available online. One should make sure that he has entered the serial number, model and make of the equipment.

Once Kanomax receives a web receipt, it starts processing one's RMA within 24 hours and customers will receive directions through email.

Know more about their calibration services and its payments from their website at www.kanomax-usa.com. Visit the 'Support' section from their Home Page.

About Kanomax

Kanomax is one of the reputable companies in the industry of measuring instruments. It offers a wide range of highly advanced technology and service. In Japan, it has unsurpassed reputation in academic and industrial fields. Recently, it has involved in global operation with its range of measuring services and solutions.

Contact Details

Address: 219 US Highway 206

Andover, New Jersey 07821

United States

Phone: +1.973.786.6386

Toll Free: +1.800.247.8887

(US & Canada only)

Contact
Kanomax USA
***@kanomax.co.jp
End
Source:Knaomax USA
Email:***@kanomax.co.jp
Tags:NIST-traceable calibration, Calibration Service, HVAC Testing
Industry:Industrial
Location:Andover - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share