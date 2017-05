Kanomax – Premier Company Offering High-end Measuring Solutions

If one technologically advanced measuring solutions, then he must pay a visit to Kanomax. It is a leader in the development of measuring instruments.

Kanomax, the ISO certified company, offers diverse kinds of high-tech monitoring tools and instruments adhering to international standard. It is a leader in the market of development of top quality measuring instruments.Kanomax shares membership with –ü ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers)ü IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association)ü ISPE (International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering)ü IEST (Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology)ü AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association)ü AABC (Associated Air Balance Council)ü NEBB (National Environmental Balancing Bureau)This company offers world's greatest and highly developed tools and instruments.Ø Indoor Air Quality MonitorsØ Particle CountersØ Sound and Vibration MetersØ Research InstrumentsØ Automotive Testing InstrumentsØ Fume Hood Testing ToolsØ Dust MonitorsØ Airflow Monitoring Instruments or Air velocity MetersThe products of Kanomax are the first choice of the professionals!Like its products, the company offers wide array of solutions like –§ Mass Spectrometry§ HVAC Testing§ Fluid Mechanics Research§ Indoor Air Quality§ Aerosol Research§ Clean room Monitoring Systems§ Industrial Flow Testing§ Industrial HygieneKanomax is ready to help its clients with all its products and services. It provides varied kinds of support as well.Kanomax makes all kinds of endeavor to provide satisfactory customer service through its support system. It offers –ü Technical Supportü Repair or calibration supportü Product registrationü Literature and downloadsCustomers of this company tend to seek NIST Traceable Calibration Service from Kanomax. It is pretty simple! To schedule their calibration service for equipment, customers have to fill up the RMA or return Material Authorization available online. One should make sure that he has entered the serial number, model and make of the equipment.Once Kanomax receives a web receipt, it starts processing one's RMA within 24 hours and customers will receive directions through email.Know more about their calibration services and its payments from their website at www.kanomax- usa.com . Visit the '' section from their Home Page.Kanomax is one of the reputable companies in the industry of measuring instruments. It offers a wide range of highly advanced technology and service. In Japan, it has unsurpassed reputation in academic and industrial fields. Recently, it has involved in global operation with its range of measuring services and solutions.