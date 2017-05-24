News By Tag
Investortools, Inc. partners with Municipal Bond Information Services, LLC (MBIS)
AP Municipal Bond Index offered via Investortools Perform® software system.
Our new partnership with Investortools will allow municipal professionals access to the AP Muni Benchmark in a toolset they can use to leverage the information optimally, Ron Valinoti, MBIS' managing partner, noted. "The underlying market data used to build our benchmark yield curve can be used by financial institutions to gain real insight into the municipal bond market activity and market direction."
"The yield curve provides tremendous information into the municipal bond market since its market-data driven methodology enables the consumer to get behind the top line numbers and see the pricing and statistics for the benchmark constituents. Our curve brings understanding and insight into this very important market," said AP Vice President of Business Development Fernando Ferre.
"We are excited about partnering with MBIS to be able to offer this robust benchmark to our clients," said Jon Anderson, Vice President of Investortools. "This is a unique data set that isn't currently available from other data providers and will provide valuable information to our users, allowing them to gain better insight into the activity of the municipal bond marketplace.
The benchmark yield curves will be launched within the Perform platform in the second half of 2017. For further information, contact Investortools at info@invtools.com, or MBIS at sales@mbis.com.
About Investortools
Founded in 1983, Investortools specializes in portfolio management and credit analysis systems for institutional investors, including many of the largest mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, advisers, rating agencies and more. The company's products include: Perform®, a portfolio management system providing analytics, trade allocation, and compliance; CreditScope™
For more information, please visit http://www.invtools.com.
About MBIS
Municipal Bond Information Services, LLC was formed in direct response to the concerns raised in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Report on the Municipal Securities Market of July 2012. Its products and services are designed to address deficiencies that are attributable, in part, to limited price transparency in the municipal bond markets.
The MBIS consortium brings together some of the largest brokerage services and alternative trading systems (ATS) in the municipal bond market, including:
Butler Muni, LLC
Hartfield, Titus & Donnelly, LLC
RW Smith and Associates
Regional Brokers, Inc
Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc.
Stark Municipal Brokers
Tradeweb Markets, LLC
Tradition Aisel (North America) Inc.
Tullett Prebon Financial Services, LLC
Ron Valinoti, founder of Triangle Park Capital Markets Data, an information services company, manages the business operations for MBIS Brokerage partners.
More information can be found at www.mbis.com.
About AP
The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. Founded in 1846, AP today is the most trusted source of independent news and information. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: www.ap.org
Media Relations Contacts
For Investortools:
Keri Gaul
Vice President, Marketing
630-466-6455
Kerig@invtools.com
For MBIS:
Ron Valinoti
Managing Member
603-583-4451
For AP:
Lauren Easton
Media Relations Manager
212.621.7005
LEaston@ap.org
