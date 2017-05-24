 
May 2017





Investortools, Inc. partners with Municipal Bond Information Services, LLC (MBIS)

AP Municipal Bond Index offered via Investortools Perform® software system.
 
 
CHICAGO - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Investortools, Inc., a software firm that specializes in solutions for fixed-income portfolio management, trading, compliance, credit analysis, and benchmark risk analysis, and Municipal Bond Information Services, LLC (MBIS), a national consortium of municipal inter-dealer brokers, today announced that they have partnered together to provide the AP Municipal Bond Index within the Investortools Perform® portfolio management system. This integration of Investortools Perform® with the AP Municipal Bond Index will add an additional stream of market data and transparency to benefit our mutual clients.

Our new partnership with Investortools will allow municipal professionals access to the AP Muni Benchmark in a toolset they can use to leverage the information optimally, Ron Valinoti, MBIS' managing partner, noted. "The underlying market data used to build our benchmark yield curve can be used by financial institutions to gain real insight into the municipal bond market activity and market direction."

"The yield curve provides tremendous information into the municipal bond market since its market-data driven methodology enables the consumer to get behind the top line numbers and see the pricing and statistics for the benchmark constituents.  Our curve brings understanding and insight into this very important market," said AP Vice President of Business Development Fernando Ferre.

"We are excited about partnering with MBIS to be able to offer this robust benchmark to our clients," said Jon Anderson, Vice President of Investortools.  "This is a unique data set that isn't currently available from other data providers and will provide valuable information to our users, allowing them to gain better insight into the activity of the municipal bond marketplace.

The benchmark yield curves will be launched within the Perform platform in the second half of 2017.  For further information, contact Investortools at info@invtools.com, or MBIS at sales@mbis.com.

About Investortools

Founded in 1983, Investortools specializes in portfolio management and credit analysis systems for institutional investors, including many of the largest mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, securities dealers, advisers, rating agencies and more. The company's products include: Perform®, a portfolio management system providing analytics, trade allocation, and compliance; CreditScope™, a comprehensive credit analysis system utilizing Merritt Research Services data; Custom Index Manager™, a bond-level performance attribution system incorporating published bond indices; and Smart™, a short-duration portfolio system featuring 2a-7 compliance.

For more information, please visit http://www.invtools.com.

About MBIS

Municipal Bond Information Services, LLC was formed in direct response to the concerns raised in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Report on the Municipal Securities Market of July 2012. Its products and services are designed to address deficiencies that are attributable, in part, to limited price transparency in the municipal bond markets.

The MBIS consortium brings together some of the largest brokerage services and alternative trading systems (ATS) in the municipal bond market, including:

Butler Muni, LLC

Hartfield, Titus & Donnelly, LLC

RW Smith and Associates

Regional Brokers, Inc

Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc.

Stark Municipal Brokers

Tradeweb Markets, LLC

Tradition Aisel (North America) Inc.

Tullett Prebon Financial Services, LLC

Ron Valinoti, founder of Triangle Park Capital Markets Data, an information services company, manages the business operations for MBIS Brokerage partners.

More information can be found at www.mbis.com.

About AP

The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. Founded in 1846, AP today is the most trusted source of independent news and information. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: www.ap.org

Media Relations Contacts

For Investortools:

Keri Gaul

Vice President, Marketing

630-466-6455

Kerig@invtools.com


For MBIS:

Ron Valinoti

Managing Member

603-583-4451


For AP:

Lauren Easton

Media Relations Manager

212.621.7005

LEaston@ap.org
