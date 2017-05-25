News By Tag
Joann Kim Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Blair Taylor, Manager of the Willowbend office, states, "It is wonderful to have Mrs. Kim join our growing team and to be a part of the RE/MAX family. She has great experience and skills that will help her be the best agent for her clients. I look forward to seeing Mrs. Kim and her husband's businesses thrive together."
Originally from California, Mrs. Kim moved to the DFW Metroplex three years ago. She and Mr. Kim have four children together and are members of Sarang Mission Church. Mrs. Kim earned her Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from UCLA.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Joanne Kim can be contacted at the Willowbend office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.713.6200 or via email at Joanne.Kim@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
