News By Tag
* MLS
* NASL
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Jersey Teamsters FC Announce Hiring of Joe Santella as New Director of Operations
Santella Will Oversee All Aspects of the New UPSL Northeast Conference Team
Santella, 60, will oversee all aspects of the new United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Northeast Conference team.
New Jersey Teamsters FC Owner Alex Geraldino said, "Ever since I met Joe I sensed that leadership, knowledge, experience and passion for the sport of soccer. Our visions are aligned and I think this is the perfect individual for what I want to bring to the State of New Jersey. There's a need on the East Coast, and we're going to fill that need."
Santella, a former Army (retired) Battalion Commander, is now a Portfolio Manager for Verizon. A native of Long Island, N.Y. and a graduate of Stony Brook University, Santella has served as President of the Jersey City, N.J., Soccer Association for the last three years.
New Jersey Teamsters Director of Soccer Operations Joe Santella said, "Alex Geraldino has a vision – and that's critical – and it looks like it's starting to come together. I intend to tackle the full scope of Soccer Operations as well as Administrative Operations."
He played the game as a child but Santella admits he was inspired by his son to seek a term as an administrator with the Jersey City Soccer Association. His son recently accepted a scholarship from Norwich University in Vermont to play collegiate soccer.
"I know how to get projects done and in an organized fashion, and with that comes the opportunity to run large organizations. I bring a lot of experience to the table," Santella said.
New Jersey Teamsters FC is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce later its tryout dates and upcoming schedule that will include friendlies and exhibitions in Fall 2017.
About New Jersey Teamsters FC
New Jersey Teamsters FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Bayonne, N.J., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. New Jersey Teamsters FC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Founded in 2017, New Jersey Teamsters FC will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Sibrena Stowe Geraldino
Direct: 929-341-0354
Website: info@njteamstersfc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 30, 2017