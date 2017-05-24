News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Three Partners to its Fort Lauderdale Office
Douglas W. Barnes, Maritza I. Gomez and Louis Reinstein join the firm
Douglas W. Barnes focuses his practice on Third Party Insurance Defense and General Liability. He has extensive experience handling a broad range of insurance defense cases including personal injury, wrongful death, property damage, negligent security, product liability, auto accidents, general liability defense, insurance coverage issues, uninsured/underinsured motorist claims, Workers' Compensation claims, and employer liability.
In addition to representing clients in all phases of the trial process, Mr. Barnes has handled numerous appeals throughout the course of his career. His robust legal background includes all aspects of defending employers and carriers in claims from date of injury through merits hearing and appeal. He is also rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell.
Mr. Barnes received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Stetson University and his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Maritza I. Gomez focuses her practice on Employment and Labor Law. She has represented national and local corporations in all areas of labor and employment law, including matters dealing with Title VII, Equal Pay Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, Florida Civil Rights Act, Florida Minimum Wage Act and the Florida Whistleblower Act.
Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Ms. Gomez was a Partner at a national firm representing employers. She also owned and operated her own law firm and worked as a Trial Attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Miami District Office. She frequently prepares and conducts employment law seminars for professional associations and is an active member of the National Employment Law Council and the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Ms. Gomez received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oral Roberts University and her Juris Doctor degree, magna cum laude, from Pontificial Catholic University of Puerto Rico Law School. She went on to earn her Master of Laws degree from Tulane University Law School on a Fullbright Scholarship. She is admitted to practice in Florida and Puerto Rico, and she is fluent in Spanish and conversational in French.
Louis Reinstein focuses his practice on Police Professional Litigation, Correctional Healthcare, Civil Rights Violations, Commercial Litigation and Appeals. He has extensive experience in state and federal civil court working on both trial and appellate cases. Throughout his career, he has handled a variety of matters including, business litigation, civil rights actions, commercial litigation, insurance defense, and premises liability claims.
As a leader in the legal realm, Mr. Reinstein has been selected for inclusion in Florida Super Lawyers Magazine and was named Legal Aid Service of Broward County's Attorney of the Month in April 2016. Additionally, he received the Broward County Bar Association Section Chair Award for the Appellate Section in 2016 and was the recipient of the Broward County Bar Association's Paul May Young Professionalism Award in 2011. He is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell.
Active in the community, Mr. Reinstein is a Past Chair of The Florida Bar's Grievance Committee 17B and President-elect of the B'nai B'rith Justice Unit #5207. For the Broward County Bar Association, he serves as Vice Chair of the Appellate Section and a member of the Bench & Bar Committee. He also served on the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.
Mr. Reinstein earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida, his Master's degree from Emory University and went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. He is admitted to practice in Florida and the United States District Courts for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida as well as the United States Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit.
###
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
