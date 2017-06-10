 
Industry News





Lemon Painting: A Food and Art Family Workshop- Saturday, June 10

 
 
HE Wei
HE Wei
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- LEMON PAINTING: A FOOD AND ART FAMILY WORKSHOP

Location: The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921

Room: TBD

Jun 10, 2017 (one day)

Meets 1:00 PM-2:30 PM on Saturday

Tuition: $65.00 per family
Member Tuition: $50.00 per family

Level: Adults and children- all levels

"Lemon Painting," a one-day family workshop, allows participants to make a fun abstract painting using their fingers to brush red cabbage juice, lemon juice, and clay on a canvas. You won't believe the colors just these three ingredients can make!
Make art and learn about the science behind this style of painting during this unique and educational workshop for both parents and children. Each family will make one painting together and take it home at the end of the day.

Required supplies for this class:
• All materials will be supplied.

Please Note: The cost of this workshop is $65/50 per family. Please register only one family member so you are not charged more than once.
For more info and to register: http://bit.ly/2pTfcVu

Instructor -- HE Wei
HE Wei gained a BA and an MA from Tsinghua University, and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art. Currently he is the founder of HE+HU Art Collective and the member of the NEW INC, the incubator program of art, design and technology under the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York. His works have been exhibited in many different locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Contact
908-234-2345
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ccabedminster.org Email Verified
Tags:Family, Special Event, Painting
Industry:Arts
Location:Bedminster - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
