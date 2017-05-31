SellOttO: the bike saddle you dream

SellOttO has been created by a couple, Franco and Eleonora, inspired by their everyday cycling experiences.

--in comfort and trend, with quality, slender and ergonomic bike saddles from Sellotto that can fit bikes of different models with perfect balance and grip.The Sellotto bike saddle is the brainchild of Franco and Eleonora, a couple determined to treat the sporty bikers of the current generation with a trendy, smooth-edged saddle, taking a departure from the traditional triangular saddles, resulting in even distribution of body weight on the saddle.Comfort and balance of the saddle are imperative for an ideal biking experience for people of all age groups. Learning from their own experiences, Franco and Eleonora, went to work with the aim of providing a strong and flexible bike saddle. The result was the conception and production of 3 awe-inspiring models of Sellotto saddles. While the Sellotto Elegant comes with Faux Leather Lining and medium padding, the Sellotto Sporty with Antislip lining and tough padding and concavities is highly recommended for sports bikes. The third variant is Sellotto Comfort where memory padding weaves the magic of softness. The global endeavor to mobilize funds of € 10,000 is on the go on Kickstarter, where every Euro raised will go into actualization of the first operative production lot of the customizable, while feedbacks from backers will feed into the loop for improvisation and refinement of models.The Sport Medicine Center of Pavia University has bestowed ergonomic certification for the Sellotto saddles, structural certification from Mechanical Department of Turin University is yet another laurel for the scientific range of bike saddles. Ensuring perfect balance between pedaling and comfort, the hollow-seated saddles stabilize the pelvis and are mountable on any seat post. Contributors will be extended the privilege of a mention on the website, while greater sums can win Sellotto saddles in varying models.With 42 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "sellOttO: the bike saddle you dream -Need your helpIf you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.