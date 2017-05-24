Cantera In Jurupa Valley Is The Opportunity Families Have Waited For

Plan 3 - Exterior - Cantera by Frontier Communities.

--– Crafting the home you'll love takes the insights of a hometown builder with an eye for what families want. Frontier Communities' Cantera starts with a picturesque hillside setting surrounded by beautiful mountains and valleys.Large lots and the variety of exterior styles give the new neighborhood its own character. Affordably priced from the low $400,000s, the large one- and two-story homes offer plenty of growing room with spacious, thoughtfully designed interiors in a choice of four plans ranging from 2,520 to 3,418 square feet. With 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths and many exciting room options to personalize your residence, the home you'll love can be exactly the one you've waited for."Creating a compelling opportunity is an important part of crafting homes our buyers will love," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "At Cantera, families can have a large, comfortable home on a sizable lot in an up-and-coming community. The value is there to enjoy now and well into the future."Few opportunities in the growing new town of Jurupa Valley offer the kind of size, space and functionality found in the homes at Cantera. Touring the model homes right now is a must, especially for those who would like to settle into their new home for a long, happy summer making new friends and getting to know neighbors before school starts in the fall.Just steps away from the 106 homes planned for Cantera, walking trails invite residents to maintain an active lifestyle. The community is close to all kinds of year round recreation and centrally located for easy access to mountains, beaches and entertainment centers. Jurupa Valley is home to nearby Oak Quarry Golf Club and a total of 90 holes of beautiful golf at five other public courses. Kids will love the summer fun at The Cove Waterpark just minutes from the community, and the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center is perfect for family outings with a large outdoor facility and includes the Earth Science Museum.In crafting the homes you'll love, Frontier Communities has packed these beautiful homes with all the amazing features you expect for today's modern lifestyles, from stylish spacious kitchens with large island and Energy Star stainless steel appliances to pampering master suites with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Safety and energy efficiency are enhanced by a fire sprinkler system, dual-glazed vinyl windows with Low-E glass, water-saving plumbing fixtures and a RHEEM tankless water heater. All homes include front yard landscaping with automatic irrigation system.To reach Cantera, take the 60 Freeway and exit at Pyrite Street. Go north on Pyrite Street, then turn right on Granite Hill Drive and continue to Gypsum Drive and turn left and then turn right onto Beryl Way. The sales center and decorated models are open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m. To join the interest list and for additional information, please visit www.FrontierHomes.com or call 951-202-4998.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home