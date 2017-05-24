News By Tag
O'Dwyer Homes' Tackett Farms, in Smyrna, To Open New Phase
O'Dwyer Homes' makes luxury living affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. With all their homes being "Energy Star Certified" by a third party, homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
Finding your ideal home is easy with 13 home sites remaining, including some cul-de-sac and basement. Or, choose from our two move in ready homes. Come by 504 Tackett Farms Road in Smyrna or call 678-388-0777 to see why it's so popular with home buyers. http://odwyerhomes.com/
Contact
504 Tackett Farms Road
Smyrna GA 30082
678-388-0777
***@odwyerhomes.com
