O'Dwyer Homes' Tackett Farms, in Smyrna, To Open New Phase

504 Tackett Farms Road

Smyrna GA 30082

678-388-0777

-- Located only minutes from Atlanta in sought-after Smyrna, Tackett Farms is announcing the opening of Phase III. This phase boasts welcoming streetscapes and rolling home sites that give way to an open-air pavilion with fireplace and great playground. Located just minutes from the Historic Covered Bridge District, Smyrna Market Village and the Silver Comet Trail, Tackett Farms has 10 elegantly appointed home plans to choose from, offering four and five bedrooms and starting in the $400s. With these homes' open kitchen and living areas, upgraded molding, granite countertops and double ovens, Tackett Farms is making owning a quality crafted home with a convenient address attainable.O'Dwyer Homes' makes luxury living affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. With all their homes being "Energy Star Certified" by a third party, homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.Finding your ideal home is easy with 13 home sites remaining, including some cul-de-sac and basement. Or, choose from our two move in ready homes. Come by 504 Tackett Farms Road in Smyrna or call 678-388-0777 to see why it's so popular with home buyers. http://odwyerhomes.com/ find-your-new- home/cooper- lake-place/