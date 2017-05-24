 
Industry News





Sydney Buyers Agent Helping Baby Boomers to Downsize

Couples are Making Significant Changes Using Buyers Advocate; Mayfield Property Buyers
 
 
John Carew
John Carew
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Mayfield Property Buyers are negotiating properties for discerning home buyers who want an experienced buyer to secure property on their behalf. The Company provides extensive research within the market to find suitable homes that meet the very specific wish list of their clients. Couples who are downsizing are finding the service especially useful to negotiate a sale even in Sydney's hot property market.

Mayfield Property Buyers are not your typical real estate agency. John Carew of Mayfield Property Buyers states "We are a BuyersAgent, we work only for the purchaser, not the seller or vendor, which means there are no mixed alliances when it comes to negotiating. Our focus is always to get the best deal and the lowest price for our client; the property buyer and to do so with minimal fuss."

Carew goes on to say; "The Sydney property market is dynamic and moves at a much faster rate than when most downsizers last purchased. Often we can secure a property off market or before the auction date, often times below market value and under better sale terms such as a recent sale in Hunters Hill https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/recent-purchases-hunt... where we negotiated a simultaneous settlement for a couple downsizing."

Many couples may feel anxious about selling their home. Many do not understand the intricacies of the current property market in Sydney; a lot has changed since buying their family home ten or twenty years ago. Those preparing for retirement and looking to downsize to a smaller home are finding the expertise and personalised service of a property buyer, a very attractive solution.

Mayfield Property Buyers are knowledgeable and experienced in negotiating and securing properties in what can often be a very challenging market. Carew offers; "Over the past year, there has been an exponential growth in the number of homeowners who are downsizing to make better use of their funds. Lately, we have been helping couples to scale back from large family homes into smaller more manageable properties; so they can enjoy a better lifestyle. Working with them to achieve this is very rewarding for me."

Services at Mayfield Property Buyers start from as little as $500. The Company offers a seven day satisfaction guarantee to all customers to allow interested parties to put their expertise to the test. Mayfield's specialty is buying property in Sydney's Inner West, Ryde, Gladesville and Hunters Hill areas, along with many happy clients having purchased their new home in Sydney's lower north shore.

Learn more by visiting https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/

Company name: Mayfield Property Buyers

Contact name: John Carew (Director)

Email: john@mayfieldproperty.com.au

Phone number: 0410 545 721

Website: https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/

Address: Level 10, 17-19 Bridge St, NSW

Postcode: 2000

Country and City: Australia, Sydney

