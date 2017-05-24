News By Tag
Godwin Bowman & Martinez CEO Donald E. Godwin Earns Four-Time Chambers USA Honors
One of the most respected and tenacious trial lawyers in Texas, Mr. Godwin has secured continuing recognition in Chambers USA through his representation of clients in highstakes, complex litigation involving oil and gas, environmental matters, fiduciary duties, will contests, major family law disputes and business torts. He has also gained a noteworthy reputation as a leading negotiator in high-risk disputes among corporate executives, their legal departments, and other highly visible individuals.
Mr. Godwin commented on the honor, noting that "the Chambers Guides are among the world's most trusted attorney review publications, making it a distinct honor to receive this type of recognition. I am humbled by being included among the exceptional lawyers named by Chambers, but beyond the personal recognition, I believe that this is also an endorsement of the excellent work that our entire firm provides to our clients."
Among his notable accomplishments, Godwin led the successful defense of Halliburton Energy Services Co. in connection with all ongoing civil litigation and investigations in the landmark Deepwater Horizon well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico. The multidistrict litigation included more than 100,000 lawsuits, and damage claims exceeding $80 billion, making it the largest environmental case in U.S. history.
Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Godwin is also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He has been recognized by such prestigious organizations as the Dallas Business Journal, D Magazine, The Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon, Texas Super Lawyers and among the "50 Lions of the Texas Bar" by Texas Lawbook. In addition, he has been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, named the Alumnus of the Year by the University of Memphis, and inducted into that school's Business Hall of Fame.
Chambers USA is published by London-based Chambers and Partners, which is recognized worldwide for its thorough guides to the legal profession. Recognition in Chambers USA is based on thousands of interviews with attorneys and clients to identify those lawyers and law firms that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.
Godwin Bowman & Martinez PC is a trial and appellate law firm based in Dallas, Texas. The firm focuses on a wide array of legal matters including commercial litigation, appellate law, employment law, energy, zoning and condemnation, accountants and lawyers professional liability defense, family law, bankruptcy, trust and estate litigation and more. The firm's attorneys represent Fortune 500 companies, middle-market leaders and individuals in some of the nation's most public and high-stakes trials, and have done so for more than 35 years. To learn more about Godwin Bowman & Martinez, visit http://www.godwinlaw.com.
For more information, please contact Ed Sothcott at 214-939-8626 or ESothcott@GodwinLaw.com
