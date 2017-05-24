 
May 2017





Mark T. Coberly elected to the Board of Directors of U.S. Maritime Law Association

 
NORFOLK, Va. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black's partner and head of the Maritime Law Practice Group, Mark T. Coberly, was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Maritime Law Association of the United States (MLA).  Mark has been active in the MLA since early in his career, and most recently served as Chair of the Fisheries Committee.

         "We are proud of Mark's commendable work and commitment to the Association. He has been a part of the MLA for 35 years, continuing the tradition of past members of our firm who have also served in leadership positions within the MLA," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner.

Mark has been with Vandeventer Black for more than 35 years. His practice is focused on maritime and transportation matters, including litigation and arbitration. His federal court experience includes major casualties such as collisions, pollution, cargo damage, and serious personal injuries; as well as transactional disputes including charter parties, ship repair contracts, bunker contracts, tariffs and towing agreements. He represents industries that provide services to vessels such as bunker and repair facilities, and terminals.  He also represents domestic marine insurers as well as the P&I Clubs in the International Group and their domestic and foreign vessel operators.

For further information, please call Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

