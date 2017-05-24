News By Tag
Elan Offers the Best in Residential Lawn Maintenance Services in Libertyville, Illinois
Elan Landscaping offers several maintenance programs designed to help home and business owners keep their lawns in pristine condition through all four seasons.
Traditional Lawn Care
Elan offers traditional lawn care services designed to keep residential and commercial properties looking their best. Typically, this involves professional mowing, weeding, trimming, pruning, and fertilizing, though it may also include spreading seed and watering, as well, depending on the weather pattern. These basic services will help keep any lawn lush, green, and full, even when the weather doesn't cooperate. Elan offers this as part of an annual maintenance program, as well.
Additional Second-Tier Services
More recently, Elan announced the addition of new services added to the annual maintenance programs. These include irrigation system management, tree disease management, tree mineral soil enrichment, annual planting, mulching and composting, deer netting, dormant pruning, and power washing hardscapes. These services go above and beyond to provide a professionally-
Reasons to Consider Elan Landscaping
Elan Landscaping is a great choice for all of your lawn, landscaping, and hardscaping needs – especially when it comes to maintenance. They are experts in their fields, which means you'll get only the best with every single appointment. From lawns to flowers, and even to concrete patios and walkways, Elan will keep your lawn and home exterior as beautiful as possible for many years to come. Please visit: http://elanlandscapes.com/
