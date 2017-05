Elan Offers the Best in Residential Lawn Maintenance Services in Libertyville, Illinois

Elan Landscaping offers several maintenance programs designed to help home and business owners keep their lawns in pristine condition through all four seasons.

-- When it comes to lawn care, many home and business owners need a maintenance program that will suit their individual needs and budgets. Elan Landscaping, located in Libertyville and serving the entire Chicagoland area, recently announced the addition of several services to its second-tier maintenance plan. These services will provide all the treatments and services necessary for keeping a home or business property in its best possible condition.Elan offers traditional lawn care services designed to keep residential and commercial properties looking their best. Typically, this involves professional mowing, weeding, trimming, pruning, and fertilizing, though it may also include spreading seed and watering, as well, depending on the weather pattern. These basic services will help keep any lawn lush, green, and full, even when the weather doesn't cooperate. Elan offers this as part of an annual maintenance program, as well.More recently, Elan announced the addition of new services added to the annual maintenance programs. These include irrigation system management, tree disease management, tree mineral soil enrichment, annual planting, mulching and composting, deer netting, dormant pruning, and power washing hardscapes. These services go above and beyond to provide a professionally-manicured, pristine property that offers unsurpassed aesthetic appeal. It also provides peace of mind by ensuring a nice-looking property all year, regardless of any issues that may arise.Elan Landscaping is a great choice for all of your lawn, landscaping, and hardscaping needs – especially when it comes to maintenance. They are experts in their fields, which means you'll get only the best with every single appointment. From lawns to flowers, and even to concrete patios and walkways, Elan will keep your lawn and home exterior as beautiful as possible for many years to come. Please visit: http://elanlandscapes.com/