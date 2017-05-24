 
News By Tag
* 1826 Pineland Drive
* Clearwater Florida Homes
* Clearwater Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

1826 Pineland Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Deborah Ward & Associates, Keller Williams Realty, has just listed this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Clearwater!
 
 
1826 Pineland Drive, Clearwater, Florida
1826 Pineland Drive, Clearwater, Florida
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
1826 Pineland Drive
Clearwater Florida Homes
Clearwater Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Clearwater - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has it all, from the freshly painted exterior to the fantastic layout and huge backyard, it won't last long! The stylish entryway opens to the great room floor plan featuring a large eat-in kitchen and spacious living room -- the perfect place to entertain. The sliding patio door off the kitchen leads to a shady patio area with a fire pit and barbecue area. The generously sized master bedroom is tucked in the rear of the home and features a private master bath and over-sized closet. Two large guest rooms along with an inside laundry area and a bright guest bathroom complete the interior package. The outside of the property is a real delight -- with large shade trees in the rear and a completely fenced backyard. In this home, you will be just minutes away from downtown Dunedin, the Pinellas Trail, and the beautiful white sand of world-famous Clearwater Beach! Call Deborah Ward & Associates, Keller Williams Realty at 727-216-9273 to schedule your showing.

To view pictures and details, please visit: http://1826pinelanddrive.thebestlisting.com/

To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com (mailto:info@DeborahWard.com).

Deborah Ward & Associates is a top selling team at Keller Williams Realty. Deborah and her team's knowledge, experience and caring personalities have all contributed to their real estate success.  They pride themselves in their track record of overcoming obstacles to get to the closing table.  Their motto is"Everything closes at Deborah Ward & Associates!

Contact
Deborah Ward
727-216-9273
info@deborahward.com
End
Source:
Email:***@deborahward.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Deborah Ward & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share