 
News By Tag
* Warehouse Management Systems
* Cloud Wms
* Warehouse Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Broomfield
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Snapfulfil Cloud WMS helps Loot Crate™ achieve 'fan-tastic' fulfillment

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Warehouse Management Systems
* Cloud Wms
* Warehouse Software

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Broomfield - Colorado - US

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Loot Crate™ – America's fastest growing private company on the 2016 Inc. 500 list – has gone live with the Snapfulfil Cloud warehouse management system.

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™, Inc. is the worldwide leader in fan subscription boxes. In its first five years, Loot Crate™ has delivered over 14 million crates to fans in 35 territories across the globe.

Loot Crate™ currently operates a 150,000 sq ft warehouse in the Los Angeles, CA area and recently opened a second 200,000 sq ft facility in central Pennsylvania. The company currently ships in excess of 650,000 orders every month.

Loot Crate™ previously used a basic inventory data collection solution, however, as volumes increased, began running into inventory management and fulfillment challenges. To support continued exponential growth in both their subscription commerce and e-commerce channels, along with the launch of Sports Crate™ - a new Major League Baseball subscription box offer- and the opening of a second distribution center, Loot Crate required a best of breed warehouse management system which could scale with their business.

Specific system requirements included the ability to handle warehouse transfers, track purchase orders, drive efficient put-away and support same day shipping of e-commerce orders.

Following a rigorous selection process, Loot Crate™ chose the Snapfulfil Cloud WMS in January 2017 and, following a three month implementation process, successfully went live with the system in its LA distribution center in April 2017. The system will go live in the second warehouse in July 2017.

In addition to its rich functionality and strong track record in the subscription and e-commerce sectors, Snapfulfil's unique No Capex, inclusive subscription model and rapid implementation capability were major factors in Loot Crate™'s decision.

David Morris, Loot Crate™'s SVP Brand/Operations, said: "Snapfulfil has all the functionality to provide a solution to our challenges and offered a robust platform which could handle our volumes now and in the future. The system also has a proven track record in the subscription and e-commerce sector which has helped drive the introduction of best practices in our fulfillment operation.

"Their implementation team were excellent and spent time with our warehouse staff to ensure that they were comfortable with the system. In fact, from sales, through implementation and, very quickly, into support, our experience has been fantastic and we see Snapfulfil as an integral part of our future growth and development as we expand our distribution network into Europe and beyond."

About Synergy NA Inc.

Synergy NA Inc. is the US subsidiary of Synergy Ltd, a software house which specializes in warehouse management technologies and solutions.

For more than 40 years, the company's systems have been powering the warehousing operations of some of the world's most successful companies.

Synergy was one of the first companies to recognize the potential of cloud technology as a platform for a best of breed warehouse management system. Its multi-award winning Snapfulfil WMS was architected for the web in 2007 and is now used in warehouses throughout Europe and America.

About Snapfulfil

Snapfulfil is the multi award-winning warehouse management system from Synergy Ltd.

Snapfulfil is a functionally rich, best of breed WMS which can be deployed in a variety of ways to meet the operational and financial needs of any warehouse, large or small. It is currently deployed in warehouses throughout Europe and America, with 100,000+ users logged in last year. Built on over 40 years of experience, Snapfulfil is one of the most adaptable and scalable warehouse management systems on the market, offering fast implementation and rapid return on investment.

For additional information, visit www.snapfulfil.com

Contact
Erica England
Arketi Group
***@arketi.com
End
Source:Snapfulfil
Email:***@arketi.com
Tags:Warehouse Management Systems, Cloud Wms, Warehouse Software
Industry:Technology
Location:Broomfield - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 30, 2017
Snapfulfil Cloud WMS News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share