PennySheet.com trading for beginners
Step 1 – Signup for a Godaddy.com account
Step 2 – Subscribe to Godddy.com auction service
After you have created a Godaddy account and subscribed to the Godaddy auction service, visit Godaddy Auctions and search for an authentic PennySheet using keyword: BitNote. A PennySheet can be bought and sold directly through Godaddy auctions.
Once you have located an authentic PennySheet, just go ahead and make the purchase like any other domain name purchase and Godaddy will handle the rest.
What are authentic PennySheet domain names?
Only Top Level Domain (TLD) names that are listed in the http://pennysheet.com public index are considered authentic and convertible.
What do I do after I purchase a PennySheet?
You have no requirements after purchase. If you would like to add face value to your PennySheet, then you would link a Google Adwords account to your PennySheet and boost face value.
Visit http://pennysheet.com to get started!
Contact
Brian
***@pennysheet.com
