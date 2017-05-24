 
News By Tag
* Production
* Music
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roslyn Heights
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Jimmy Bralower Productions Taking Artist First Approach with The A&R Department

With the Days of Record Label Deals As The Ultimate Goal Dwindling- the Producer, Mixer, and Former VP of A&R at Atlantic Records Offers Artists / Bands / Songwriters / Musicians Guidance On Developing Their Careers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Production
Music
New York

Industry:
Music

Location:
Roslyn Heights - New York - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- While true artist development may be a lost art these days, recording artists looking for a creative edge in today's competitive marketplace now have a new option in their career development toolbox… Jimmy Bralower's A&R Department.

Bralower has been a secret weapon for labels, artists, producers and songwriters for over 30 years. As a producer, studio musician, arranger and mixer, he's got 30 Top Ten Singles and over 80 Gold & Platinum records to his credit. And now, with the addition of the A&R Department he is expanding Jimmy Bralower Productions, his production & mixing business to include consulting, coaching, mentoring and artist development.

"I've been mixing a lot of records and young artists today are asking all kinds of questions, many of which should've been brought up before they started recording. Everybody is out on their own, there's no more label commitment to talent development.There are a lot of services today that are ready to market & promote once your recording is finished, but really nothing out there preparing artists to make smart choices in the studio, for their career & their music. We're offering professional A&R insight without having to get the record deal."

And that's where Jimmy Bralower's unique credentials come in. He started out as a drummer, signing to Columbia Records with his first band when he was 14. Over the years, he has achieved chart success as a session musician, arranger, producer, writer, mixer, remixer and VP of A&R at Atlantic Records. Bralower says "I've worked on both sides of the glass in the studio and been on both sides of the desk in the office. I've seen it from every angle."

(TOP): Bralower with George Harrison and Eric Clapton

(BOTTOM LEFT): With Taylor Swift (BOTTOM RIGHT): With Nile Rodgers

10 #1 RECORDS
30 TOP TEN SINGLES
35 TOP TEN ALBUMS
OVER 80 GOLD & PLATINUM RECORDINGS
2 GRAMMY RECORDS OF THE YEAR
GRAMMY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Bralower Spotify Playlist (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1417282&sid=26...)

Jump starting his career working with producer Nile Rodgers on giant hits from Duran Duran & Madonna, Bralower has gone on to help crack the code on classic records by iconic artists as diverse as Eric Clapton, Celine Dion, Peter Gabriel, Brian Wilson, Steve Winwood, Hall & Oates, Cyndi Lauper, Kurtis Blow and Jimmy Cliff.  An expert at working with emerging talent, he co-produced or mixed the gold and platinum debut singles of Donna Lewis, Jennifer Paige & M2M, and one of his most recent projects, with singer Ryan Shaw, has been nominated for 3 Grammy Awards.

While rolling out the A&R Department, he currently has three songwriting collaborations on the new Robert Randolph & The Family Band album "Got Soul", including the new single "Shake It". He is preparing an EP release on his own Dynotone Records, including the last studio recording of the legendary Phoebe Snowand continues to take on new production and mixing clients.

For More Information on Jimmy Bralower Productions and The A&R Department, VISIT: www.JimmyBralowerProductions.com (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1417282&sid=26...)

Contact: 516-484-0468 (tel:(516)%20484-0468)

For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com

Contact
rickeberle.com
rick@rickeberle.com
***@rickeberle.com
End
Source:Jimmy Bralower Productions
Email:***@rickeberle.com Email Verified
Tags:Production, Music, New York
Industry:Music
Location:Roslyn Heights - New York - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rick Eberle Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share