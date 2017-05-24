And So To Bed - Brand New Richmond Showroom

ASTB- - - Richmond- Showroom- Opening

-- And So To Bed are opening a brand new showroom in the beautiful London borough of Richmond, bringing with it decades of expertise in achieving the best night's sleep. The new showroom will offer an array of luxury and exquisitely designed bedsteads they are known for and the highest quality mattresses.Located on the well-heeled Hill Street, the new showroom will boast over 2,000 square feet across two floors. The space will be home to the finest mattresses from Vispring, Aireloom (new to the UK and exclusive to And So To Bed) and Dunlopillo. And So To Bed's latest handcrafted bedsteads, furniture and accessories will also be shown.The perfect balance of design and comfort, And So To Bed's Richmond showroom will showcase both traditional and contemporary furniture. The upholstered bed ranges offer a huge choice of fabrics and colours to browse through for inspiration in store.The new showroom will be headed by General Manager Alex Westbury and And So To Bed's sleep experts. Ensuring all their customers find the perfect fit, these experts will assist in finding the sleep solution that best suits each individual whether that be a firm memory foam mattress or a softer sprung divan.And So To Bed have two other central London showrooms located on the Kings Road and Orchard Street just off of Oxford Street.Set to open In June And So To Bed Richmond can be found at 36 Hill St, Richmond, TW9 1TWOpening times:Mon-Sat: 10:00 - 18:00Sun: 10:00 - 16:00-------------------------------------NOTES TO EDITORS About And So To Bed: Founded over 40 years ago, And So To Bed is is an inherently British brand that has honed its skills to become the UK's leading specialist in this field. The level of detail and quality of finish that have become synonymous with an And So To Bed piece are overseen by And So To Bed's design team and experienced artisans.Each And So To Bed piece is made by hand and finished by artisans devoted to their craft. Veneers are applied with precision and hand carvings are painstakingly produced to ensure the highest possible standards. As well as its core collections, And So To Bed offer a tailor made service that enables you to personalise your bed to perfection.