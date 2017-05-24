News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Supporting 2017 Hope Expo
The annual expo features first-time homebuyer workshops in English and in Spanish and a trade show with more than 30 housing industry related professionals including Realtors, lenders, credit counselors and representatives from non-profit down payment assistance programs, among others. HOPE stands for Homeownership for People Everywhere.
"The HOPE Expo provides information and access to experienced professionals involved in the many facets of the home buying field," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Realtor Jim McConnell, one of the event organizers. "Everyone shares the dream of home ownership. The expo is designed to help everyone achieve that dream."
The home buying workshops will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. including a lunch break. Exhibits are open from 8:15 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be prize drawings from exhibitors throughout the event. Registration for the workshop is required. For more information or to register, visit www.hopeexpo.org.
"Our agents are experienced at helping buyers realize the dream of home ownership," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "We enjoy supporting events like the HOPE Expo that help make a positive difference in many lives."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse