Digisonics Showcases New Enhancements for Streamlined Cardiovascular Workflows at ASE 2017

Digisonics will exhibit at the American Society of Echocardiography Scientific Sessions to feature the latest CVIS functionality.

Contact

Digisonics

***@digison.net Digisonics

End

-- Digisonics (Booth #421) will exhibit its latest functionality for Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS) at the American Society of Echocardiography 28th Annual Scientific Sessions in Baltimore, Md.Digisonics will showcase significant enhancements to streamline cardiovascular workflows including a new VDI platform which provides increased security, availability and remote reading access, greatly enhanced image transmission performance, billing automation with QC for quicker reimbursement with less denials and new interfaces to advanced imaging analysis software.A robust Data Mining and Business Analytics Package will streamline accreditation requirements and management reporting for clinicians. The Digisonics application allows facilities to gain insight into patient populations, measure performance, determine areas for improvement and plan for future growth.Digisonics solutions are standards-based and vendor-neutral, combining image review, structured reporting, an integrated clinical database and powerful PACS image archive into one complete solution for all cardiovascular modalities. Combined with seamless integration to incumbent 3rd party systems, Digisonics automates the cardiovascular workflow for improved efficiency and greater reporting accuracy leading to better patient outcomes.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.