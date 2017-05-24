News By Tag
Vistra Jersey Announces Staff Promotions
Ross Vautier to Head of Compliance
Georgia Maratier to the positon of Director – Human Resources (subject to regulatory consent)
Tim Hutchins to Senior Manager
Vicky Richardson to Senior Trust Officer
Jane Pearce, Managing Director of Vistra Jersey, commented: "Together, these exceptional individuals bring huge depth of knowledge and experience to their new roles. It is crucial that our team and services continue to evolve, to create and provide new value to our clients and the Vistra Group."
"Georgia and Ross are both experts in their respective fields and bring the tenacity and vision necessary to drive excellence in our HR and Compliance functions. Likewise, Tim's rich background in fund administration makes him uniquely qualified to manage our fund administrators. Vicky is a highly respected and motivated member of our Private Client team who has been acknowledged by our clients as providing outstanding client service."
For further information, please contact:
Jane Pearce, Managing Director
Vistra Jersey
Email: jane.pearce@
Tel: +44 1534 504730
About Vistra
Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,800 employees in 72 offices across 43 jurisdictions.
As a leading global player with expert industry knowledge and location specialists Vistra has a deep understanding of the professional worlds of our clients and a proven track record of offering highly versatile solutions, providing the people, processes, and products that help our clients get the most from their international business.
For more information, please visit: www.vistra.com/
