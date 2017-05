Vistra Jersey Announces Staff Promotions

End

-- Vistra, the international trust, corporate and fund administration specialist, is delighted to announce that their Jersey team have made the following promotions:Ross Vautier to Head of ComplianceGeorgia Maratier to the positon of Director – Human Resources (subject to regulatory consent)Tim Hutchins to Senior ManagerVicky Richardson to Senior Trust OfficerJane Pearce, Managing Director of Vistra Jersey, commented: "Together, these exceptional individuals bring huge depth of knowledge and experience to their new roles. It is crucial that our team and services continue to evolve, to create and provide new value to our clients and the Vistra Group.""Georgia and Ross are both experts in their respective fields and bring the tenacity and vision necessary to drive excellence in our HR and Compliance functions. Likewise, Tim's rich background in fund administration makes him uniquely qualified to manage our fund administrators. Vicky is a highly respected and motivated member of our Private Client team who has been acknowledged by our clients as providing outstanding client service."For further information, please contact:Vistra JerseyEmail: jane.pearce@ vistra.com Tel: +44 1534 504730Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,800 employees in 72 offices across 43 jurisdictions.As a leading global player with expert industry knowledge and location specialists Vistra has a deep understanding of the professional worlds of our clients and a proven track record of offering highly versatile solutions, providing the people, processes, and products that help our clients get the most from their international business.For more information, please visit: www.vistra.com/ about-us