Industry News





LeanTaaS Establishes Innovation Center to Accelerate Transformation of Healthcare Operations

iQueue Labs to Partner with Healthcare Providers to Solve Operational Problems with Predictive Analytics
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- LeanTaaS Establishes Innovation Center to Accelerate Transformation of Healthcare Operations

iQueue Labs to Partner with Healthcare Providers to Solve Operational Problems with Predictive Analytics

LeanTaaS, a Silicon Valley software company that applies lean principles and predictive analytics to improve the operational effectiveness of healthcare systems, today announced the formation of iQueue Labs, a product innovation center focused on developing solutions to some of healthcare's most complex operational challenges.

iQueue Labs will address emerging, significant problems — initially optimizing operations in imaging departments, pharmacies and labs — identified by some of the country's top healthcare providers that are best addressed through lean principles combined with predictive analytics and optimization algorithms. The iQueue Labs teams will work closely with leading healthcare providers to identify the problem, develop the solution and monitor the operational impact. The company collaborates closely with more than 30 top-tier healthcare organizations, such as Cleveland Clinic, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, Stanford Health Care, UCHealth, and Emory Healthcare, and has developed high-ROI predictive analytics solutions that improve operational performance and reduce service delivery costs.

"iQueue Labs was created to accelerate the transformation of healthcare operations," said Mohan Giridharadas, CEO and founder of LeanTaaS. "Our mission to deploy predictive analytics and machine learning to provide air traffic control-like management to healthcare providers is greatly enhanced through deep collaboration with our customers and partners. iQueue Labs will build on their insight and experience with our expertise in lean methodologies and predictive analytics to provide performance optimization across the entire healthcare landscape."

"The predictive models built by LeanTaaS enabled the Emory Winship Cancer Institute to reduce the wait time in the lab from approximately one hour at peak times to under 15 minutes at peak times," said Christina Hoover, corporate director, project management, for Emory Healthcare. "Accurately predicting the volume and mix of patients (blood draw versus central line patients) at 15-minute increments for each day of the week makes it possible to correctly staff the number of phlebotomists and LPNs to virtually eliminate the wait time for patients. This has also led to improvements in downstream processes such as infusion."

Solutions that lend themselves to being encapsulated as scalable software products will "graduate" from iQueue Labs (https://iqueue.com/labs?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_c...) to become part of the iQueue product suite alongside iQueue for Operating Rooms and iQueue for Infusion Centers to help transform healthcare operations across the country. iQueue for Operating Rooms enables hospitals to improve OR block utilization while lowering unit labor costs to improve operating performance by as much as $1 million per OR per year. The solution includes a mobile-based system that lets surgeons release and request blocks from their mobile device and can issue personalized alerts to guide surgeons on when to release blocks to improve utilization. iQueue for Operating Rooms enables metrics-driven OR block allocation decisions, mathematically optimized staffing plans to reduce overtime and call-backs, and a performance tracker that provides timely and actionable access to key performance metrics.

iQueue for Infusion Centers helps flatten chair utilization throughout the day by producing optimized scheduling templates for any EHR. The solution previews the day's workload by time and treatment length to help predict bottlenecks, steer add-ons and anticipate no-shows. Its nurse allocation report makes it easier to reliably plan for patient peak times, overcome delays and let nurses know when to expect time for breaks and lunches.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS uses lean principles and predictive analytics to mathematically match the demand for expensive, constrained healthcare resources — operating rooms, infusion chairs, imaging assets, etc. — with supply. More than 30 providers across the nation — including Cleveland Clinic, Emory Healthcare, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, Stanford Health Care, UCHealth, UCSF, and Wake Forest — rely on LeanTaaS's iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times and reduce healthcare delivery costs. The leadership team includes veteran executives from Google, McKinsey & Company, and Oracle. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California.  For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://iqueue.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_campa.... To get breaking LeanTaaS news, follow the company on Twitter @LeanTaaS (http://twitter.com/leantaas), Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/leantaas.

###

LeanTaaS and iQueue are trademarks of LeanTaaS. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

