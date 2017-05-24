News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Giving Hotel Guests the Red Carpet Treatment
Mobile Concierge Delivers VIP Treatment for Guests, High Ratings for Hotels
Red Carpet is a cloud-based solution accessible via any web enabled device, through which guest requests are processed directly to the specific departments responsible for delivering them. Hotels and resorts will increase customer satisfaction, streamline the final delivery process, and allow hotels and resorts to garner more positive reviews and ratings.
The interactive solution is fully customizable and hotels within the Compcierge network can offer services through Red Carpet that are specific to their location. Once guests submit their requests, an SMS/text or email notification is sent to the servicing department for fulfillment. This turnkey service request and fulfillment experience is a time-saver both for guests and for the service team at the location, offloading the front desk from filtering guest requests to the servicing department and gives the in-person concierge the ability to deliver focused, in-person concierge services to guests when needed. Learn more about the solution by visiting http://www.redcarpetcloud.com/
24K Creative, a customer experience and engagement agency, designed and powered the solution, launching first in the hospital and health system environment for patients, and quickly moving into the hotel and hospitality environments.
Services offered include:
· On-site amenities: spa, restaurant, and tee time reservations
· Door-to-
· Entertainment:
· Food service: room service, poolside food and beverage service
· Housekeeping requests: extra towels, pillows and blankets, toiletry refill, repairs
Says Shelley Schoenfeld, Managing Director, 24K Creative, "We are excited to launch this customer-centric program in conjunction with Red Carpet to improve guests experience and service delivery at their partner locations nationwide. As with any service offering, travelers have many options to choose from, and this Red Carpet approach to delivering the most comfortable visit is a true differentiator to quickly and efficiently deliver the comfort services guests are looking for when away from home."
Hotels can custom-direct staff notifications via SMS or email messages to targeted staff or departments. The system requires virtually no training and requires no additional IT infrastructure. By using Red Carpet, hotels will shorten their service fulfillment times and shrink labor costs at the front desk, PBX and guest services. Red Carpet is managed by each hotel location through a user-friendly administrative application that can be updated in real-time with new services and offerings. Sophisticated back-end reporting provides operational intelligence on service volumes and trends, request types, service delivery time and much more.
Red Carpet will launch in the Spring of 2017 for domestic United States markets, with international markets to follow.
About 24K Creative
24K Creative a division of Gold Group, creates in-the-moment experiences that stimulate emotional triggers that engender higher response, reciprocity and completed actions.
For more information, visit: www.24kcreative.com
About RedCarpet
Red Carpet is a new cloud-based service of Compcierge USA Inc., a 30+ year veteran of the Hospitality Industry. Red Carpet brings an innovative process for enhancing guest experience-delivery at hotels worldwide…giving hotel guests the means to directly communicate service needs to hotel staff and departments. Back-end reports give hotel managers the data and analytics necessary to optimize operations.
For more information, visit: www.RedCarpetCloud.com
Contact
Shelley R. Schoenfeld, Managing Director
***@gold-group.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse