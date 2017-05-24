Gerdau selects OMS+ From DataXstream DataXstream OMS+ for SAP ERP will increase sales effectiveness and improve customer service WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- DataXstream (www.dataxstream.com) , the designer and seller of OMS+, a fully integrated Order Management solution, announced today that Gerdau has selected DataXstream's OMS+ application for its sales operations. The solution extends the SAP® ERP application and provides traditional and advanced order management capabilities. Built on the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform, DataXstream's OMS+ application deploys easily through SAP's Cloud Platform technology and features real time inventory visibility across the supply chain. DataXstream's solution helps organizations leverage live reporting of their business activities – an invaluable benefit for operations and management reporting.



"Service is one of the main pillars of Gerdau's value proposition. We continually strive to provide a higher level of service and solutions - and we accomplish this with the enhanced sales order system," said Rob Thompson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This solution will enable Gerdau to be more proactive in not only addressing challenges, but helping to avoid them altogether."



"Of the many benefits of the DataXstream tool, employees will enjoy its ease of use, flexibility and access to real time information. Our people will be more productive and deliver value faster and more effectively to our customers."



DataXstream's OMS+ application for SAP® ERP provides complete back office connectivity as well as comprehensive functionality for sales locations such as support for sales and complex pricing. The system also supports better customer service through increased visibility to customer history and product availability, which is a common need in long steel environments.



"A key consideration for Gerdau when selecting DataXstream's OMS+ solution is that it extends their existing SAP ERP application environment and it integrates seamlessly with SAP ERP." - DataXstream's Tim Yates, Chief Architect for DataXstream



About Gerdau -



Gerdau is a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the largest suppliers of special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities that are expanding its product mix and boosting its competitiveness. It is also the largest recycler in Latin America and around the world it transforms each year millions of tons of scrap into steel, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development in the regions where it operates. Gerdau's shares are listed on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges.



About DataXstream -



DataXstream creates exciting products that extend the capability of your company's SAP footprint. Our products exist to improve top and bottom line revenue. As a SAP PartnerEdge member, our innovative order management solution OMS+ delivers increased value to both B2B and B2C customers. Let DataXstream unlock the power of SAP for your organization and guide you to a more simplified approach. Visit



SAP, SAP NetWeaver, and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP AG in Germany and in several other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



