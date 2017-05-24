News By Tag
Boost Impulse Sales on Fresh Area Fixtures with New Metal Merchandisers
Use Metal Cross Merchandisers on fixtures throughout the store to help boost impulse sales and cross-merchandise items often used together. Designed for placement on square-edge fixtures or flat tables, the merchandisers are ideal in fresh areas—especially produce fixtures.
The new "Self Centering" style features an open-ended hook for use with double-sided merchandising strips. Simply slide the strip onto the hook and add products. The durable black metal merchandiser has a protective swivel mount for safety and protection of the fixture, and self-centers the strip when bumped.
Mount to fixtures and bins with the integrated screw mount base; the screw mount tightens onto fixtures .75" to 1.25" thick for a secure fit, while the plastic coated foot protects fixture finish.
The merchandisers are also available in several matching styles for a consistent merchandising look. Three styles use peg hooks to hold merchandise, and are adjustable height to work with multiple product sizes. There is also the Hanger style, which displays single-sided merchandising strips.
Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page: Metal Cross Merchandisers (https://www.ffr.com/
