Masters of Modern Marketing Awards 2017 announced by Inkspell Media

Inkspell announced the mCube Awards – Masters of Modern Marketing 2017 in a much awaited programme at the Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

Contact

Vipul Tiwari

***@inkspell.co.in Vipul Tiwari

End

-- mCube Awards was an endeavour to acknowledge and reward the pioneering and impactful work being done in the marketing space by individuals, agencies, brands, and communities. mCube Awards was one of the most exhaustive and all-inclusive awards programme from the perspective of modern marketing methods.The programme also included discussions and addresses by the industry leaders on the upcoming trends and practices in the marketing domain. Some of the topics that were discussed across several sessions included:1. How to drive real engagement on Social Media!2. Mobile Advertising:The biggest platform is the small screen3. Marketing Analytics: Multiple Versions of Truth4. Building a Future-proof Marketing Strategy!5. Social Media and Influencer Marketing: Leveraging popularity for Business resultsSsumier S Pasricha, the comedian and film actor, was one of the main attractions of the event as he discussed the power of Influencer marketing with Prashant Puri, CEO & Founder of Adlift. Ssumier also received the award for the Digital Entertainer of the Year for his viral videos as the very popular "Pammi Aunty". Other speakers in the conference included Deepali Naair, CMO at IIFL Wealth Management, Gagan Singla, Chief Marketing Officer at Angel Broking, Rahul Ramchandani, Programmatic Evangelist at DoubleClick by Google, Matthias Wurster, VP Marketing & Business Development at Unlimit by Reliance, Amit Sharma, SVP & Head - Digital Marketing & E-commerce at Max Life Insurance, Avinash Tharani, VP – Sales at Sociomantic, Ridhima Kapoor, Head-Marketing, Indian Sub, Malaysia and Singapore at Gameloft, Avinash Pant, Vice-President at Kenscio Digital Marketing, Kanika Mittal, Director – Brand Marketing and Communications at Reebok, Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer at Reliance Mutual Funds, Kavita Chowkimane, Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Portea, Ambrash Kapoor, Vice President - Customer Retention at Aviva India, Sandeep Oberoi, Country Sales Manager at Philips Home Care, and Archan Banerjee, Head – Digital Marketing at Dabur India.The individuals, agencies, corporates, and/or communities which were awarded at the ceremony are enlisted below:1. Best Marketing Campaign in Print-Mission 1000 Tonnes by Jagran2. Best Marketing Campaign in Radio-Sapnon Ki Tasveerein by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance3. Best OOH Marketing Campaign-Freshsales' Frustimonials Campaign by Freshdesk4. Best Direct Marketing Campaign-Dell EMC CIO Club by CIO Association of India5. Best Marketing Campaign through Events/BTL Channels-UTI Mastershare by UTI Mutual Fund6. Best B-2-B Marketing Campaign-Gamification of Advertising Sales by Jagran7. Best Low-Budget Marketing Campaign-The Sunday Brunch Campaign by Marriott8. Best PR Campaign-Lung Cancer Awareness Campaign by Boehringer Ingelheim9. Best Innovation in a Tech-enabled Marketing Campaign -HP Pavilion X360 - Head Over Heels by SapientRazorfish1. Best Content in a Direct Marketing Campaign-CFO Insights Magazine Campaign by Yes Bank2. Best Content in a Digital Marketing Campaign-Sabse Tez Nateeje for Aajtak.in by India Today3. Best Content in a Digital Marketing Campaign-More to Give Campaign by NDTV4. Best Content in an ATL Marketing Campaign-Zidd karo Duniya Badlo by D.B. Corp. Ltd.5. Best Content in a BTL Marketing Campaign-Let's Hunt for Our Lost Lakes by Jagran6. Most Engaging Content in an Integrated Campaign-Kent RO by AdLift1. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for an Automobile Company-Tata Zest Record Run Campaign by Inextis2. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for an FMCG/CPG Company-Patanjali Kesh Kanti Jug Jug Jiyo Campaign by Vermillion3. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Real Estate Company-Kanakia Paris at BKC by NetBiz Systems. Pvt Ltd.4. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Healthcare Company-Portea Heal at Home Campaign by Portea Medical5. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Financial Services/Banking Company-ARQ Launch Campaign by Angel Broking6. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Media/Entertainment Company-62nd Filmfare Awards 2017 Campaign by Worldwide Media7. Best Multi Channel Campaign for a Cause/NPO/NGO-Muskaan Initiative for Himalaya by Motivator World8. Best Experiential Marketing Campaign in BFSI-Mutual Fund Day - by Reliance Mutual Funds1. Best Digital Integrated Marketing-Digital Innovation - Croma by Infiniti Retail2. Best Display Marketing in Digital-Crompton Greaves's Avancer E-Sense Campaign by Logicserve3. Best Engagement through Digital Marketing-P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke by Star TV4. Best Engagement through Mobile Marketing-Nissan's GT-R Car Campaign by mCanvas5. Best Gamification Marketing-Nexa Baleno Buddy Pack by Gameloft6. Best Innovation/Creativity in a Digital Campaign-HDFC Bank's 360 Video Campaign by WATConsult7. Best Email Marketing Campaign-Fullerton India's Instant e-Approval Campaign by Logicserve8. Best Innovation/Creativity in a Mobile Campaign-Zee Cine Awards Scratch Mobile Innovation by Zee9. Best Marketing through a Website/Blog -Merck's Parents of Fertility Campaign by WATConsult10. Best Marketing through an App-Mitra Campaign by KSRTC11. Best Mobile Marketing - Overall -Godrej's Flaunt to Feed Campaign by WATConsult12. Best performance-driven Digital Campaign-Recruiting CIOs through the Social Network by HCL13. Best performance-driven Digital Campaign-Myntra Sneaker Club14. Best performance-driven Mobile Campaign-UTI MF Mobile App Campaign by UTI Mutual Fund15. Best Search Marketing Campaign-Only's Deminise the World Campaign by WAT Consult16. Best Social Media Marketing Campaign-Dance+2 by Star TV17. Best Video Marketing Campaign-The Watchable Ads for DBS by WAT Consult18. Best Viral Marketing Campaign-Nayi Soch by Star TV19. Best Engagement in Social Media Campaign-Aakash Institute by AdLift1. Digital Marketer of the Year-Nikhil Rastogi (Citi Bank)2. Digital Marketer of the Year-Archan Banerjee (Dabur India)3. Marketing Influencer of the Year-Deepali Nair (IIFL Wealth Management)4. Best Digital Entertainer-Ssumier Pasricha5. Best Marketing Startup-Inextis Events6. Marketing Agency of the Year-WATConsultClick here to visit Masters of Modern Marketing 2017 – http://www.mcubeawards.com