Masters of Modern Marketing Awards 2017 announced by Inkspell Media
Inkspell announced the mCube Awards – Masters of Modern Marketing 2017 in a much awaited programme at the Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, New Delhi.
The programme also included discussions and addresses by the industry leaders on the upcoming trends and practices in the marketing domain. Some of the topics that were discussed across several sessions included:
1. How to drive real engagement on Social Media!
2. Mobile Advertising:
3. Marketing Analytics: Multiple Versions of Truth
4. Building a Future-proof Marketing Strategy!
5. Social Media and Influencer Marketing: Leveraging popularity for Business results
Ssumier S Pasricha, the comedian and film actor, was one of the main attractions of the event as he discussed the power of Influencer marketing with Prashant Puri, CEO & Founder of Adlift. Ssumier also received the award for the Digital Entertainer of the Year for his viral videos as the very popular "Pammi Aunty". Other speakers in the conference included Deepali Naair, CMO at IIFL Wealth Management, Gagan Singla, Chief Marketing Officer at Angel Broking, Rahul Ramchandani, Programmatic Evangelist at DoubleClick by Google, Matthias Wurster, VP Marketing & Business Development at Unlimit by Reliance, Amit Sharma, SVP & Head - Digital Marketing & E-commerce at Max Life Insurance, Avinash Tharani, VP – Sales at Sociomantic, Ridhima Kapoor, Head-Marketing, Indian Sub, Malaysia and Singapore at Gameloft, Avinash Pant, Vice-President at Kenscio Digital Marketing, Kanika Mittal, Director – Brand Marketing and Communications at Reebok, Sandeep Walunj, Chief Marketing Officer at Reliance Mutual Funds, Kavita Chowkimane, Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Portea, Ambrash Kapoor, Vice President - Customer Retention at Aviva India, Sandeep Oberoi, Country Sales Manager at Philips Home Care, and Archan Banerjee, Head – Digital Marketing at Dabur India.
The individuals, agencies, corporates, and/or communities which were awarded at the ceremony are enlisted below:
Media Specific Awards:
1. Best Marketing Campaign in Print-Mission 1000 Tonnes by Jagran
2. Best Marketing Campaign in Radio-Sapnon Ki Tasveerein by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
3. Best OOH Marketing Campaign-Freshsales' Frustimonials Campaign by Freshdesk
4. Best Direct Marketing Campaign-Dell EMC CIO Club by CIO Association of India
5. Best Marketing Campaign through Events/BTL Channels-UTI Mastershare by UTI Mutual Fund
6. Best B-2-B Marketing Campaign-Gamification of Advertising Sales by Jagran
7. Best Low-Budget Marketing Campaign-The Sunday Brunch Campaign by Marriott
8. Best PR Campaign-Lung Cancer Awareness Campaign by Boehringer Ingelheim
9. Best Innovation in a Tech-enabled Marketing Campaign -HP Pavilion X360 - Head Over Heels by SapientRazorfish
Content Marketing Awards:
1. Best Content in a Direct Marketing Campaign-CFO Insights Magazine Campaign by Yes Bank
2. Best Content in a Digital Marketing Campaign-Sabse Tez Nateeje for Aajtak.in by India Today
3. Best Content in a Digital Marketing Campaign-More to Give Campaign by NDTV
4. Best Content in an ATL Marketing Campaign-Zidd karo Duniya Badlo by D.B. Corp. Ltd.
5. Best Content in a BTL Marketing Campaign-Let's Hunt for Our Lost Lakes by Jagran
6. Most Engaging Content in an Integrated Campaign-Kent RO by AdLift
Sector Specific Awards:
1. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for an Automobile Company-Tata Zest Record Run Campaign by Inextis
2. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for an FMCG/CPG Company-Patanjali Kesh Kanti Jug Jug Jiyo Campaign by Vermillion
3. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Real Estate Company-Kanakia Paris at BKC by NetBiz Systems. Pvt Ltd.
4. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Healthcare Company-Portea Heal at Home Campaign by Portea Medical
5. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Financial Services/Banking Company-ARQ Launch Campaign by Angel Broking
6. Best Multi Channel Campaign by/for a Media/Entertainment Company-62nd Filmfare Awards 2017 Campaign by Worldwide Media
8. Best Experiential Marketing Campaign in BFSI-Mutual Fund Day - by Reliance Mutual Funds
Digital Marketing Awards:
1. Best Digital Integrated Marketing-Digital Innovation - Croma by Infiniti Retail
2. Best Display Marketing in Digital-Crompton Greaves's Avancer E-Sense Campaign by Logicserve
3. Best Engagement through Digital Marketing-P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke by Star TV
4. Best Engagement through Mobile Marketing-Nissan's GT-R Car Campaign by mCanvas
5. Best Gamification Marketing-Nexa Baleno Buddy Pack by Gameloft
6. Best Innovation/Creativity in a Digital Campaign-HDFC Bank's 360 Video Campaign by WATConsult
7. Best Email Marketing Campaign-Fullerton India's Instant e-Approval Campaign by Logicserve
8. Best Innovation/Creativity in a Mobile Campaign-Zee Cine Awards Scratch Mobile Innovation by Zee
9. Best Marketing through a Website/Blog -Merck's Parents of Fertility Campaign by WATConsult
10. Best Marketing through an App-Mitra Campaign by KSRTC
11. Best Mobile Marketing - Overall -Godrej's Flaunt to Feed Campaign by WATConsult
15. Best Search Marketing Campaign-Only's Deminise the World Campaign by WAT Consult
16. Best Social Media Marketing Campaign-Dance+
17. Best Video Marketing Campaign-The Watchable Ads for DBS by WAT Consult
18. Best Viral Marketing Campaign-Nayi Soch by Star TV
19. Best Engagement in Social Media Campaign-Aakash Institute by AdLift
Special Awards:
1. Digital Marketer of the Year-Nikhil Rastogi (Citi Bank)
2. Digital Marketer of the Year-Archan Banerjee (Dabur India)
3. Marketing Influencer of the Year-Deepali Nair (IIFL Wealth Management)
5. Best Marketing Startup-Inextis Events
6. Marketing Agency of the Year-WATConsult
